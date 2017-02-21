Nation, In Other News

Watch: Kerala couple use Facebook live to call out on moral policing by cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 21, 2017, 7:26 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 7:26 pm IST
Police arrested the couple and let them off after they were charged for creating public nuisance.
The couple, Vishnu and Arathy (Photo: Facebook)
 The couple, Vishnu and Arathy (Photo: Facebook)

Thiruvananthapuram: A couple broadcasted two woman police officers live on Facebook who were trying to moral police them and the post went viral on Tuesday.

According to The News Minute, the couple, Vishnu and Arathy were sitting in a garden outside the Napier museum in Thiruvananthapuram when the police spotted them.

The police asked the couple if they were married and on finding out that they had not tied the knot, the police said that such behaviour in public is vulgar.

Vishnu immediately started broadcasting the dialogue live on Facebook. In the three-minute video, Vishnu can be seen asking the police several times as to how their behaviour was objectionable. The post went viral on Facebook and has 54,000 views.

Vishnu and Arathy also claimed that the officers lectured them on ‘good behaviour’.

The officials answered by saying that the couple had broken the rules and alleged that they had seen them kiss. However, Vishnu claimed that he only had his arm around Arathy.

Nevertheless, police arrested the couple and let them off after they were charged for creating public nuisance. The parents of the couple were also summoned by police at the station. However, according to the report, they did not want to get involved in the issue.

“They did not have any proof of our vulgar behaviour. At first, we did not agree to be taken to the station. Then two male officers joined and one of them verbally abused me. He called me a "bloody rascal" and asked us to cooperate,” Vishnu was quoted as saying.

But police stuck to their story and claimed that the couple were creating public nuisance. Police also said that the couple was arrested as they were reluctant to give their identity.

Tags: facebook live, moral policing
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli wants to run as fast as Usain Bolt

Virat Kohli and Usain Bolt have something in common now. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Sutton keeper under scanner for eating pie on the sidelines in Arsenal game

Wayne Shaw munched on a pie while sitting on the bench in an FA Cup match against Arsenal. The footage of Shaw eating was broadcast on the BBC. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

In a first, woman in Dubai gives birth to child at 63

She underwent IVF in India (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple sale: iPhone devices as low as Rs 17,999

Apple iPhone 7
 

Hyderabad man moves trees instead of letting them get cut

The Hyderabadi man has translocated over 5,000 trees with a success rate of 80 percent in the last few years. (Photo: Facebook/Ramachandra Appari)
 

Chiropractor's slammed over insane vaginal glue for menstruation

The idea was slammed on the social media (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Messages exchanged with Moin Qureshi mostly personal: Former CBI chief

A P Singh, former CBI chief. (Photo: File)

MP: 18-yr-old trying to escape rape attempt hit by train, dies

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

KSOU-franchisee war hits students badly

(Picture for representational purpose)

Biocon’s hostel for women at Bengaluru

Industries Minister R.V. Deshpande and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder, Biocon Foundation, inaugurate a hostel for women at Haliyal in Uttara Kannada on Monday

Telangana: JAC alleges huge scam, urges CBI probe

(Picture for representational purpose)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham