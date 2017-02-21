Kerala actress molestation: NCW summons police chief, seeks report

A seven-member gang had conspired a month ago to blackmail and extort money from the actress. (Photo: File)

Kochi: The National Women’s Commission on Monday asked Director General of Police Loknath Behra to personally appear before it and explain in detail the measures taken by the Kerala police in the case of abduction and sexual assault of an actress.

Commission Chairperson Lalitha Kumaranmangalam also asked the state police chief to submit a report on the case progress while directing him to speed up further investigation process.

The direction comes even as main accused ‘Pulsur’ Suni and three of his aides are yet to be caught three days after the incident.

The Chairperson also contacted actor and director Lal before collecting all details with regard to the case. This comes even as the state women’s commission has taken a suo moto cognisance of the incident and expressed concern over the law and order situation.

“The DGP was asked to submit a report on the case progress. The commission has deputed members to personally visit the state and collect all details,” a statement said.

In a related development, three persons, including the suspected mastermind, moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday spoke to the noted actress and assured stern action against the perpetrators.

Vijayan called up the actress and promised her all support amid widespread condemnation of the incident and growing calls for immediate action against the culprits, including from the apex south Indian actors' body.

He promised stern action against those responsible for the February 17 incident in which the actress was allegedly harassed inside her car for two hours by her tormentors, who had forced their way into the vehicle, before vanishing in a busy area in Kochi.