Hyderabad: Hottest February day recorded in 8 years

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 21, 2017
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 3:12 am IST
The Indian Metrological Department predicted that the maximum temperatures would rise above 38ºC for the next seven days.
Hyderabad: The city recorded its hottest day on February in the last eight years on Monday, with the mercury jumping nearly 2º Centigrade in one day. The coming seven days are forecase to be even warmer.

The city recorded 37.8ºC, against the maximum temperature of 35.8ºC recorded on Monday. This is the highest in February since 2009. That year, the city recorded 39.1ºC February 26.

The Indian Metrological Department predicted that the maximum temperatures would rise above 38ºC for the next seven days.

“Summer is yet to set in, Monday witnessed an abnormal rise in temperatures due to change in the wind direction,” an IMD official said.

“The state was receiving winds from the north-northeast but is now getting north-northwesterly winds. Winds from the east carry moisture and are cooler, unlike the winds that are blowing from the western India,” he said

