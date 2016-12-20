Selfie mishap: Hyderabad couple drowns in Krishna river

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck the family of a TSGenco engineer, T. Kranti Kumar, 32, who drowned in the backwaters of river Krishna with his wife after she slipped while taking a selfie.

The couple had gone to Krishna river backwaters on a picnic on Sunday. The engineer’s wife Samyuktha was taking a selfie on the rocks when she skid and fell into deep waters. To save her, the engineer too jumped. Both of them drowned as they did not know how to swim.

Prior to joining service this year at TSGenco, Kranti Kumar worked as an assistant engineer in Ivral Limited from 2008 to 2010. Later on, he worked at Vishwa Bharati College of Engineering from 2012 to 2014 as an assistant professor.

They both were staying in Eegalapenta, Mahbubnagar as he was posted there, while his family still resides in Serilingampally, Miyapur, Vishnu Murthy said. Their bodies were found on Monday morning, said Mr Md Jahangir, Sub-Inspector of Amarabad.