Secunderabad: Mother held for trying to her baby for Rs 50,000

The mother tried to sell her son to a woman who didn't have children. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Secunderabad: Two women, including the mother of a newborn, were arrested on Monday after they tried to sell the toddler for Rs 50,000 at Gandhi Hospital.

According to a report, 30-year-old Jyothi married a man called Gopi a few years back, unaware of the fact that he was already married to a woman from Vijayawada.

Gopi left Jyothi when he found out about her pregnancy and went back to his first wife. Left without any money, Jyothi has been begging in the streets since then.

Malandi, 48, the other accused, met Jyothi a week back while she was shopping in the streets of Secunderabad with her mother, Rizwana.

Veera Babu, sub-inspector in Chilakalguda police station said that the women asked Jyothi not to beg on streets as she was pregnant, but when Jyothi told them about her story, they agreed to buy the child for Rs 50,000 as Malandi didn’t have children.

Jyothi gave birth to a baby boy on Friday in Gandhi Hospital and informed Malandi and Rizwana about the delivery.

However, a few locals grew suspicious when they heard the women discuss about money and informed the police.

The police arrested the duo before they could sell the infant.