Nation, In Other News

Public distribution system crisis impoverishes 50,000 orphans in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUPAMA MILI
Published Dec 20, 2016, 1:54 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 3:18 am IST
Complaints to civil supplies department also turned futile.
Representational image
 Representational image

Kozhikode: The crisis in the public distribution system has affected over 1,200 charitable institutions in the state.   Over 50,000 children are housed in these institutions registered in different districts, which employ nearly 8,000 staff. Though some of the institutions are financially sound, the majority depend on the public distribution system, says Mr T.K. Pareekkutty Haji, general secretary, Association of Orphanages and Charitable institutions.  

“Some of the institutions will be forced to reduce the quantity of food being served as they do not get   liberal financial support. Many of them are banking on the public distribution system and ration shops have no rice and wheat to give them. Many complaints to the civil supplies department have not  yielded any result,” said Mr Pareekkutty who was former  chairman of the Orphanage Control Board. The Kerala State Retail Ration Dealers Association also confirmed that the crisis had hit the orphanages.

State working president Kadampuzha Moosa said that many of the shops were not receiving wheat and there was a scarcity of  wheat flour. The supply from different FCIs  was  also delayed, he added. Last week, one of the orphanages in Kozhikode had approached the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights when it was  denied its share of ration  for not getting registered under the Orphanage Control Board.    After the commission intervened,  the food and civil supplies department had directed  to issue  ration to all the institutions that are in the process of registration.

Govt moots wage hike to end crisis

The LDF government has  decided to end the stalemate in ration distribution  by giving Atti coolie (labour charge towards stocking the rice sacks in the lorry) too along with the routine labour charge.  This was decided at a meeting held  by food and civil supplies minister P. Thilothaman with various trade unions here on Monday. The trade unions had demanded Rs 1200 as Atti coolie.  Labour minister T. P. Ramakrishnan and the food minister will present  the issue before Wednesday's cabinet meeting.

“Chief Minister  Pinarayi Vijayan  will approve the trade unions’ demand as the ration distribution has been badly hit since October,” said Mr Babychan Mukkadan, All-India Ration Dealers Association general secretary. The labourers under the Food Corporation of India have  been claiming Rs 1600 as Atti coolie for a load of ration rice and wheat from wholesale dealers. But ever since the National Food Security Act was  implemented the civil supplies was directly acquiring the rice quota from FCI. 

The labourers maintained that they will not take load without getting the Atti coolie which led to the stalemate in distributing the ration quota since October. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has sent a letter to Governor P. Sathasivam seeking his intervention to end the stalemate in ration rice distribution.

Tags: public distribution system, orphans
Location: India, Kerala

Lifestyle Gallery

The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hyderabad: ORR accident student had survived two mishaps recently

Mario’s family and friends grieve over his body on Monday. (Right) Mario Hruday Kabra. (Photo: DC)

Selfie mishap: Hyderabad couple drowns in backwaters of Krishna river

Kranti Kumar worked as an assistant engineer in Ivral Limited from 2008 to 2010.

Sushma Swaraj discharged from AIIMS following recovery

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj

Religious places are only for religious purposes: Madras HC

Madras High Court.

On Nov 8, RBI had only Rs 4.94 lakh crore in 2000 rupee notes: RTI

Reserve Bank of India
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham