Nation, In Other News

Kerala High Court seeks government view on liquor shops

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 20, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 2:38 am IST
Court asked the state and central governments to express their view on liquor shops functioning within 500 metres of the roads.
Representational image
 Representational image

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has sought the state and central governments’ views on the petitions seeking to shut down the liquor shops functioning within 500 metres of the roads passing through  Kozhikode and Ernakulam cities as these roads were still part of the national highway. P.A. Salim of Edappally submitted before the court that Aroor Junction – Edappally roads passing via Thoppumpady, Thevara, MG Road, Kaloor and Palarivattom are part of  National Highway 47. The schedule of the National Highway Authority of India had shown  that NH 47 was passing through Ernakulam city.

But the excise authorities were allowing liquor shops to carry on the business in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines. Santhosh Kumar and four others from Ramanattukkara, Kozhikode,  also moved the court.  The government  had never issued any notification omitting the roads from the schedule of National Highway. The petitioners sought to declare that the road passing from Ramanattukara Junction to Kannur road through Cheruvannur, Meenchantha, Kallai and Mananchira in  Kozhikode town is an NH and, therefore, the functioning of liquor outlets within 500 metres from the road is illegal.

Tags: kerala high court, kerala liquor shops
Location: India, Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Inside pics: What went down at Gauri Khan's star studded lavish party

Inside pictures from the party.
 

Arunachal: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

There has been abnormal rise in water level reaching danger zones in rivers and streams of Dirang, Tenga and Rupa areas. (Representational Image)
 

Video: MS Dhoni comes to the rescue as Pakistan fan riles up Mohammed Shami

Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed his cool once again, as he pulled Mohammed Shami away from a heated exchange at The Oval, after India's ICC Champions Trophy final defeat at the hands of Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Kochi Metro's transgender employees share an important message

Transgender people face a lot of discrimination in society (Photo: Facebook)
 

Why buying refurbished technology is not such a bad idea

(Representational image/Pinterest)
 

Video: Team India skipper Virat Kohli shows spirit of cricket, congratulates Pakistan

Virat Kohli and Shoaib Malik share a candid moment after Pakistan's 180-run victory over India in the ICC Champions Trophy final. (Photo: ICC/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Never aspired to sit on a throne, says Kumar Vishwas amid churn in AAP

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Police arrest 56-year-old man for masturbating on-board

(Photo: Representational Image)

UP man denied ambulance, carries home dead body of 7-month-old niece

The uncle had to carry her body on a bicycle as his plea for an ambulance fell on deaf ears. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: Pen drive meant for jailed Maoists had porn in it

The Coimbatore police team, which opened the pen drive and downloaded the files, found it contained pornography. “We don't know if the blue film was used to hide some other files. We have sent the pen drive to the forensic lab to have a detailed look,” sources said

Hyderabad: 2-year-old accidentally falls off balcony

A video grab of Fatima falling from the balcony.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham