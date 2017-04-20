Video: Couple in Rajasthan assaulted, paraded naked over illicit affair

Banswara: In a shocking incident, a video that has gone viral on social media showed a couple being allegedly beaten up and paraded naked around the village in Rajasthan's Banswara district for having an illicit affair.

The incident took place on Sunday in Shambhupura village of Banswara district. The villagers assaulted Kachru, 20, and his 18-year-old cousin as they were allegedly having an illicit affair.

Kachru suffered severe injuries and was admitted to a government hospital in the district, Hindustan Times reported.

“During the investigation, we found that Kachru and his cousin, who is 18-year-old, were in a relationship and had fled to Gujarat to escape the wrath of their families. But later, their relatives brought them back to the village,” HT quoted Ravindra Singh, station house officer, as saying.

The police learnt about the incident after the video went viral on social media. They took Kachru’s statement on Tuesday and began an investigation into the alleged assault.

“The families have said that a khap-like order was issued in the village to teach the couple a lesson as they were in a relationship in spite of being cousins. The family members said that they didn’t have any option but to be mute spectators when the incident took place,” said the SHO.

Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma and Banswara police officials said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology act against five people in connection with the incident. So far, police have detained four people and they are likely to arrest them after interrogation.