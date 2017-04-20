Nation, In Other News

Video: Couple in Rajasthan assaulted, paraded naked over illicit affair

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Apr 20, 2017, 8:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 8:12 pm IST
Police have detained four people for allegedly assaulting Kachru, 20, and his 18-year-old cousin sister.
(Photo: videograb)
 (Photo: videograb)

Banswara: In a shocking incident, a video that has gone viral on social media showed a couple being allegedly beaten up and paraded naked around the village in Rajasthan's Banswara district for having an illicit affair.

The incident took place on Sunday in Shambhupura village of Banswara district. The villagers assaulted Kachru, 20, and his 18-year-old cousin as they were allegedly having an illicit affair.

Kachru suffered severe injuries and was admitted to a government hospital in the district, Hindustan Times reported.

“During the investigation, we found that Kachru and his cousin, who is 18-year-old, were in a relationship and had fled to Gujarat to escape the wrath of their families. But later, their relatives brought them back to the village,” HT quoted Ravindra Singh, station house officer, as saying.

The police learnt about the incident after the video went viral on social media. They took Kachru’s statement on Tuesday and began an investigation into the alleged assault.

“The families have said that a khap-like order was issued in the village to teach the couple a lesson as they were in a relationship in spite of being cousins. The family members said that they didn’t have any option but to be mute spectators when the incident took place,” said the SHO.

Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma and Banswara police officials said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology act against five people in connection with the incident. So far, police have detained four people and they are likely to arrest them after interrogation.

 

Tags: teenage girl, cousin brother, illicit affair
Location: India, Rajasthan

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US: Parents win battle over toddler's last name of 'Allah'

(Photo: AFP) (Representational Image)
 

Woman says botched surgery has left her with square breasts

She described it as the worst decision of her life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

TN school students create Kalam's face with cups in record bid

Students attempt Guinness world record by creating largest disposable paper cup mosaic of late President APJ Abdul Kalam. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's 'most influential people list'

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
 

Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak at their 10th wedding anniversary

Abhishek and Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings on their 10th wedding anniversary.
 

Images of Syrian photographer carrying injured child, breaking down go viral

The photographer is being praised on social media (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Video: BJP MLA in UP thrashes toll plaza staff when asked to pay money

A BJP legislator thrashed a toll plaza staff after he was asked to pay the money for the vehicles in his cavalcade in Fatehganj area Bareilly. (Photo: videograb)

TN school students create Kalam's face with cups in record bid

As many as 167 students of Grades VI to XI put in a four-hour effort to create the effect with 2.35 lakh cups in four different colours arranging in a 981 sq-metre area to depict the missile man's face. (Photo: File)

Give same food, treatment to dons, petty criminals in jails: UP CM

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister's remarks came at a review meeting of the state's Home, Vigilance and Jails department late Wednesday night. (Photo: PTI)

Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh appears before ED in money laundering case

The agency had summoned Singh earlier also, but then he had excused himself stating he had official commitments. (Photo: PTI)

AOL hasn't caused damage to Yamuna: Sri Sri responds to NGT's remark

Speaking on the issue, the green panel slammed the Art of Living (AOL) and said that the organisation has no sense of responsibility. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham