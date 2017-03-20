Maharashtra: Mother jumps off building after throwing her toddlers down, dies

Mumbai: Upset after an argument with her husband over a domestic dispute, a 27-year-old woman allegedly flung her five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter from the 15th floor of a building in Thane's Mumbra on Sunday.

She, too, jumped to death shortly after.

While Shireen Khan, the mother, and the baby girl Amreen died on the spot, five-year-old Tauseef survived with serious internal injuries and a leg fracture. He is being treated at the state-run JJ Hospital.

Shireen pushed off her two children from the 15th floor of Dosti Apartment in Mumbra, sources said.

The police have registered a case of murder and attempt to suicide against Shireen. According to the police, she took the extreme step due to a fight she had with her husband Hanif Khan on Saturday night. Khan is not under the scanner for abetting her suicide, the police said.

According to police sources, the incident took place at 11:30 am on Sunday. Shireen was a resident of Hill View Apartment of Rashid Compound, about 150 metres away.

Police sources said Shireen was very upset and irritated following her fight with Khan. On Sunday, she went to the 15th floor of Dosti Apartment and flung her children, first Tauseef and then Amreen, after which she jumped off the building.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-1, said, “We have booked the deceased mother Shireen under section 302 and 309 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and attempt to suicide respectively. The surviving son Tauseef fell to the ground directly but survived as a miracle. He was rushed to the state-run JJ Hospital where he has serious internal injuries.”

Trimukhe added, “We have not booked the husband Hanif Khan as he claimed that the couple had had a fight the other night, but he never imagined that she would take such a drastic step.”

Officials of the Thane police’s Shil-Daighar police station are investigating the case and probing as to how Shireen entered Dosti Apartments, which otherwise has strong security.