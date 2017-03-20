 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja produced a magical delivery to breach Steve Smith's defence. (Photo: BCCI) Live| Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test, Day 5: Ishant, Jadeja give India the advantage at lunch
 
Nation, In Other News

Maharashtra: Mother jumps off building after throwing her toddlers down, dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 20, 2017, 10:39 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2017, 10:40 am IST
While the mother and her 3-year-old daughter died, her 5-year-old son survived with severe internal injuries and a leg fracture.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Upset after an argument with her husband over a domestic dispute, a 27-year-old woman allegedly flung her five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter from the 15th floor of a building in Thane's Mumbra on Sunday.

She, too, jumped to death shortly after.

While Shireen Khan, the mother, and the baby girl Amreen died on the spot, five-year-old Tauseef survived with serious internal injuries and a leg fracture. He is being treated at the state-run JJ Hospital.

Shireen pushed off her two children from the 15th floor of Dosti Apartment in Mumbra, sources said.

The police have registered a case of murder and attempt to suicide against Shireen. According to the police, she took the extreme step due to a fight she had with her husband Hanif Khan on Saturday night. Khan is not under the scanner for abetting her suicide, the police said.

According to police sources, the incident took place at 11:30 am on Sunday. Shireen was a resident of Hill View Apartment of Rashid Compound, about 150 metres away.

Police sources said Shireen was very upset and irritated following her fight with Khan. On Sunday, she went to the 15th floor of Dosti Apartment and flung her children, first Tauseef and then Amreen, after which she jumped off the building.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-1, said, “We have booked the deceased mother Shireen under section 302 and 309 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and attempt to suicide respectively. The surviving son Tauseef fell to the ground directly but survived as a miracle. He was rushed to the state-run JJ Hospital where he has serious internal injuries.”

Trimukhe added, “We have not booked the husband Hanif Khan as he claimed that the couple had had a fight the other night, but he never imagined that she would take such a drastic step.”

Officials of the Thane police’s Shil-Daighar police station are investigating the case and probing as to how Shireen entered Dosti Apartments, which otherwise has strong security.

Tags: mother jumps off terrace, mom kills children, suicide, attempt to suicide
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shah Rukh’s choice of words is just too clever as he candidly clicks Imtiaz Ali

The film starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Imtiaz Ali is set to release around Independence Day this year.
 

Getting the angle right during sex guarantees an orgasm for women

For around half of couples this is the absolute peak of sexual happiness (Photo: YouTube)
 

Australian teen ‘punches crocodile’ in head during late night swim, escapes

Crocodiles are common in Australia’s north where numbers have increased since the introduction of protection laws in 1971. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Here's why Pornhub wants people to have sex dressed as pandas

The videos have got over one lakh views in one day (Photo: Pornhub)
 

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ilayaraja sends SPB legal notice for singing his songs sans permission

Ilayaraja is yet to comment on the controversy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Beef rumour: Jaipur cops seal hotel, arrest owner on Gau Raksha Dal's plaint

(Photo: AP/Representational)

Storytelling, a tool for corporates too now

Oral storytelling today is used by the corporate sector to aid their employees communicate better. (Photo: DC/ Representational Image)

Parkash Singh Badal declines Captain Amarinder's offer on free govt house

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav updates his twitter bio to Socialist leader of India

Before getting dethroned from the Chief Minister's position, Akhilesh's Twitter bio read as 'The Chief Minister, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh'. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: World Head Injury Day tomorrow, Hospital, cops distribute free helmets

A traffic policeman gives a woman a free helmet as part of an initiative for World Head Injury Day
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham