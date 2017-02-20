Hyderabad: Women save money in prison, men splurge

According to rules, convicted inmates should work in prison-run industries and should save at least 50 per cent of their wages with banks, which can be withdrawn after their release. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Even in prison, women save money and deposit it in Jan Dhan accounts, jail officials said.

According to rules, convicted inmates should work in prison-run industries and should save at least 50 per cent of their wages with banks, which can be withdrawn after their release. They can spend the other half at the prison store, or give money to their families.

Male prisoners spend the 50 per cent of wages that is given to them on biryani, eggs, fruits and others from the wet canteens, cosmetics and other essential products and give some amount to their families.

Women on the other hand deposit half of the money that they get in their hand in Jan Dhan deposits. This takes their cumulative savings to 75 per cent.

They use only a quarter of their total earnings to purchase food or cosmetics and to hand over to their families.

Chanchalguda women’s prison superintendent Basheera Begum said the inmates help the cook prepare food items that they like. They avoid having to buy food at the canteen. They also prepare instant pickles by using vegetables in their regular menu. They also tend to spend less on cosmetics, she said.