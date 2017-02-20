 LIVE !  :  Rising Pune Supergianst secured England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ services as he was sold for Rs. 14.5 crore in IPL players’ auction 2017. (Photo: AP) Live IPL 2017 Players Auction: Ben Stokes sold to Pune Supergiants for Rs 14.5 crore
 
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad: Women save money in prison, men splurge

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 10:11 am IST
Chanchalguda women’s prison superintendent Basheera Begum said the inmates help the cook prepare food items that they like.
According to rules, convicted inmates should work in prison-run industries and should save at least 50 per cent of their wages with banks, which can be withdrawn after their release. (Representational image)
 According to rules, convicted inmates should work in prison-run industries and should save at least 50 per cent of their wages with banks, which can be withdrawn after their release. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Even in prison, women save money and deposit it in Jan Dhan accounts, jail officials said.

According to rules, convicted inmates should work in prison-run industries and should save at least 50 per cent of their wages with banks, which can be withdrawn after their release. They can spend the other half at the prison store, or give money to their families.

Male prisoners spend the 50 per cent of wages that is given to them on biryani, eggs, fruits and others from the wet canteens, cosmetics and other essential products and give some amount to their families.

Women on the other hand deposit half of the money that they get in their hand in Jan Dhan deposits. This takes their cumulative savings to 75 per cent.

They use only a quarter of their total earnings to purchase food or cosmetics and to hand over to their families.

Chanchalguda women’s prison superintendent Basheera Begum said the inmates help the cook prepare food items that they like. They avoid having to buy food at the canteen. They also prepare instant pickles by using vegetables in their regular menu. They also tend to spend less on cosmetics, she said.

Tags: chanchalguda central jail, pradhan mantri jan dhan yojana, prison
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

World Gallery

Some joggers weren't joking when they said they were going out for a 'brief run.' In briefs, boxers, bras and bloomers, they ran three-quarters of a mile in a Valentine's Day-related charity event benefiting sick children.

Run for charity: Joggers in bras, panties raise money for sick kids
Adolf Hitler's personal telephone, which the Fuehrer used to dictate many of his deadly World War II commands, will hit the auction block this weekend, the US house selling it announced.

Adolf Hitler’s wartime phone up for auction in US
At least 72 people were killed and hundreds wounded Thursday when a bomb ripped through a revered Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan, officials said. (Photo: AFP)

Suicide attack on Pakistani shrine kills 72, claimed by Islamic State
The World Press Photo Awards honour some of the best photos clicked for the news industry during the year, across categories and genres.

Frozen frames: Here are some winners from the World Press Photo awards
About 20,000 people staged a march through Mexico's capital demanding respect for their country and its migrants in the face of perceived hostility from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Protest erupt in Mexico as thousands gather to demand respect, reject Trump
More than 400 whales were stranded on a New Zealand beach Friday, with most of them dying quickly as frustrated volunteers desperately raced to save the survivors. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds of whales wash up dead on New Zealand beach
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony slashes Xperia X price by Rs 14,000 in India

Sony Xperia X Lime Gold variant
 

Live IPL 2017 Players Auction: Ben Stokes sold to Pune Supergiants for Rs 14.5 crore

Rising Pune Supergianst secured England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ services as he was sold for Rs. 14.5 crore in IPL players’ auction 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Uncapped Indians in spotlight as IPL auction looms

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to defend their IPL title. (Photo: IPL)
 

Leak: Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 images

Unlike, the LG G6 smartphone, the Galaxy S8 will not include a dual-camera setup on the back.
 

ICC Women's WC qualifiers: India thrash Pakistan to reach final

India have now qualified for the final. (Photo: ICC)
 

Doctor called 'vagina whisperer' holds 'designer vagina conclave' in NY

The surgeries are primarily meant to make women feel sexier (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

UP: 2 women enter live-in relationship, leave home fearing danger to life

Representational Image

Video: Jet Airways plane loses contact with ATC, escorted by German fighters

Image for representational purpose only

Jaipur: Teacher forces 14-yr-old girl to strip for not completing homework

(Representational image)

No toilets, no nikah, say Muslim clerics in Haryana and Punjab

Image for representational purpose only

‘Child can’t comprehend maternal love with father’: SC gives girl’s custody to mother

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham