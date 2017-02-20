Nation, In Other News

CPI(M) MP in hot soup for owning Apple watch, Mont Blanc pen

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 20, 2017, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 4:17 pm IST
A Facebook post asking how a communist MP could own such expensive items went viral.
CPI(M) MP Ritabrata Banerjee (Photo: YouTube)
 CPI(M) MP Ritabrata Banerjee (Photo: YouTube)

Kolkata: A Communist Party of India (Marxist) parliamentarian faced severe flak recently after a photograph of him possessing a Mont Blanc pen and an Apple watch went viral on social media.

According to an NDTV report, Ritabrata Banerjee was photographed at a match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal on February 12. Soon after, the photos surfaced on Facebook with the Mont Blanc pen and Apple watch encircled, questioning how a CPM MP can afford such expensive items.

After the post went viral, the MP made things worse for him by tracking the uploader down and writing a mail to his employer. "An employee in your company is making hate speeches against me," he was quoted as writing. The MP also reportedly threatened a police complaint.

The move has garnered further criticism for Banerjee on social media. He was even compared with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had earlier sent a professor to jail for forwarding a satire cartoon about her.

The CPM, for which austerity is a core value, has not commented yet. However, the party's Lok Sabha MP and Politburo member Md Salim was quoted as saying, "Social is a public platform where anyone can post any opinion; to threaten anyone for that is not acceptable. This is definitely not expected of a Left MP."

The report also suggested that the issue might be discussed after the party’s politburo meeting in Delhi. The party might also take action against the MP.

Tags: ritabrata banerjee, cpi(m), viral post
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Entertainment Gallery

Mira rajput threw a lavish birthday bash on Sunday for her husband Shahid Kapoor, who celebrates his birthday on February 25. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Mira gets B-Town stars for hubby Shahid's birthday bash
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia get involved in crazy acts on Kapil Sharma's comedy show
Bollywood stars were spotted by photographers at various locations on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Kangana, Shahid, Big B, Sidharth make stylish appearances
Ekta Kapoor threw a bash late Saturday for her friends and several Bollywood celebrities were seen outside the restaurant. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Madhavan, Sooraj, others party with Ekta Kapoor
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mirchi Music Awards held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Varun-Alia, Arijit, Badshah, others look stylish at music awards
After a big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur on February 9, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay hosted a grand wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini's wedding reception, a star-studded affair
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chinese factory replaces 90 per cent of its employees with robots

(Representational image)
 

India's record satellite launch ramps up space race: Chinese media

SRO PSLV-C37 launched at 9.30 am on Wednesday from Sriharikota.
 

Kangana Ranaut was stark naked while filming steamy scenes in Rangoon

Screengrabs from the film.
 

Here's the musical note that can make women orgasm on sound alone

One said the note had his girlfriend scream in pleasure (Photo: Instagram)
 

It's official! Saif is the antagonist of Vishal's Rangoon, confirms Kareena

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles.
 

The science behind most mothers holding their babies to the left side

It is meant to keep babies safe and establish an emotional bond (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi: Woman jumps before Metro train in suicide bid; suffers fracture

Delhi Metro

UP: 2 women enter live-in relationship, leave home fearing danger to life

Representational Image

Video: Jet Airways plane loses contact with ATC, escorted by German fighters

Image for representational purpose only

Jaipur: Teacher forces 14-yr-old girl to strip for not completing homework

(Representational image)

No toilets, no nikah, say Muslim clerics in Haryana and Punjab

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham