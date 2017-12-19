16-yr-old Kerala student expelled over ‘prolonged hug’ in school

The girl who was expelled from St. Thomas Central School says she and her friend were happy with the way she sang the song and it was a mutual congratulatory hug which lasted only two seconds. (Photo: File)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: "There was a time when I was depressed and feeling suicidal, but now I am kind of trying to be normal. I am trying my level best to stay calm". These are the words of a 16-year old girl who was dismissed from the St. Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, Thiruvananthapuram, for a 'prolonged hug' by a senior student on August 21 last.

The plus-one student poured her heart out on the emotional roller coaster she and her family had been undergoing for the last four months after she and a boy student were thrown out of the school for the 'hug'.

The humanities student recalled that she came out to meet her friend after singing American singer John Legend's 'All of Me' at a western music singing competition at the school.

She says she and her friend were happy with the way she sang the song and it was a mutual congratulatory hug which lasted only two seconds.

"Worse things escape the notice of the school authorities but we were targeted for a friendly hug," she said.

"My mom and I were shamed by the secretary of the Mar Thoma Educational Society Rajan Verghese who hurled worst kind of expletives against me and my family," she said.

"He made me write that the boy forced the hug on me, and that it wasn't mutual. He told me that if I did so, I could avoid expulsion and get back to school," she added.

The girl, who had most of her schooling in the middle east, joined St. Thomas Central School this academic year.

She said she wanted to complete her studies but the school authorities are trying to torpedo that too.

"When we realised that I will not be allowed to continue in the school, my dad approached another school which offered me admission," she said.

"But to our horror, the same St. Thomas Central School management thwarted our plans and now we have been left high and dry," the girl said.

The teenager wants to become a fashion and jewellery designer and has already started pursuing it by designing jewellery and clothes for herself, her friends and family members.

"The school authorities should be made accountable for hacking my Instagram account," she said.

"But there is no guarantee that they will not repeat it," she said.

DC had on Monday reported about her friend is proceeding to appeal before the High Court against the single bench judgment which upheld the school's decision to expel the two.