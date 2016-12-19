Nation, In Other News

On Nov 8, RBI had only Rs 4.94 lakh crore in 2000 rupee notes: RTI

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2016, 5:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 6:39 pm IST
The amount was approximately one-fourth of over Rs 20 lakh crore it had in demonetized currency notes.
Reserve Bank of India
 Reserve Bank of India

New Delhi: On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, Reserve Bank of India had only Rs 4.94 lakh crore in 2,000 rupee notes, which was approximately one-fourth of over Rs 20 lakh crore it had in demonetized currency notes.

An RTI response to Mumbai-based activist Anil Galgali from Reserve Bank of India says on November 8, it had Rs 9.13 lakh crore in 1,000 rupee notes while Rs 11.38 lakh crore in 500 rupee notes.

The RBI says it had 2,473 million pieces of 2,000 rupee notes on November 8 which had a value of over Rs 4.94 lakh crore.

Tags: rbi, 2000 notes, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Modi's bold stroke was meant to squeeze dry the nation's

Note ban finds yet another victim in big Indian weddings

The capital reported facing a drop of up to 30 percent in business due to cash crunch.
19 Dec 2016 6:24 PM

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
 

Aamir makes Himalayan blunder, calls Shabana Azmi Javed Akhtar’s daughter!

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

KCR rejects demand for CBI probe into Nayeem gang activities

The body of Nayeem found at the site of the encounter with the police. Nayeem fired several shots at the police using his gun. (Photo: DC)

Enhanced facilities for women troops on borders: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh being presented a memento from DG SSB, Archana Ramasundram during the 53rd Anniversary Parade of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Pampore martyr Saurabh Farate cremated

Wreath laying ceremony at Saurabh Farate's funeral. (Photo: Twitter/ @ANI_news)

3 killed, 3 injured in accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway

The deceased were identified as Samir Mohan Patil (25) Aksahy Sawant (25) and Suraj Patil (26), police said. (Photo: Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: Kids retained at rescue homes for long

As per the rules under the Juvenile Justice Act and also the objective of the children home is after proper counseling the children should be sent back to their homes whether it is within state or other states. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham