Father Tom Uzhunnalil to visit home in two weeks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ABHISH K BOSE
Published Sep 19, 2017, 1:34 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2017, 3:37 am IST
Meanwhile, the Saleshian congregation and the Uzhunnalil family are planning to give a warm welcome to Father Tom during his visit to the state.
Father Tom Uzhunnalil (Photo: AFP)
KOTTAYAM: Father Tom Uzhunnalil will visit India in two weeks, says the Saleshian congregation. Father George Muttathuparampil, spokesperson of the congregation, confirmed the same adding that a final date has not been fixed yet.
“We have suggested 27th and 28th of this month as the most suitable dates. Any way the visit will be held within two weeks", he told DC. Meanwhile, the Saleshian congregation and the Uzhunnalil family are planning to give a warm welcome to Father Tom during his visit to the state.

"A reception will be accorded to him at Ramapuram by the Uzhunnalil Kudumba Yogam," Thomas Uzhunn-alil a member of the family said.      Prof Navitha Elizabeth Jose, who received the first telephone call from Father Tom after his release from the custody of terrorists, confirmed it, adding, "a meeting of the family will be convened so as to give a rousing welcome to Father Tom."  Father Uzhunnalil will come to New Delhi and then to Bangalore from where he will reach his home place at Ramapuram. Right now Father Uzhunnalil is taking rest at the press office of Vatican being run by the Saleshians. 

Tags: father tom uzhunnalil, islamic state
Location: India, Kerala




