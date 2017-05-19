Nation, In Other News

Plant a tree if you love me: Anil Madhav Dave’s will

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 19, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 2:38 am IST
Dave had authored eight books in Hindi and English which dwelt with environmental issues such as global warming.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to the mortal remains of environment minister Anil Madhav Dave at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to the mortal remains of environment minister Anil Madhav Dave at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Union environment minister Anil Madhav Dave, known for his missionary zeal for conservation of rivers died of cardiac arrest in New Delhi on Thursday morning.

He was 60 and a bachelor. Mr Dave was passionate about conservation of the river Narmada, considered a lifeline to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, from his early days. He had founded the NGO ‘Narmada Samagra’ that worked towards the river’s conservation.

“He was so much in love with Narmada that he desired his last rites to be performed on its bank,” BJP spokesperson, Raneesh Agrawal, who had a long association with the suave politician, said quoting Dave’s will.

Do not erect a memorial when I die, but plant a tree if you loved and respected me, said Dave in his will.

Dave had authored eight books in Hindi and English which dwelt with environmental issues such as global warming.

Born at Barnagar in Ujjain district in MP on July 6, 1956, Mr Dave had completed his post-graduation in commerce in Gujarati College in Indore in MP and later joined RSS as pracharak.

He was credited with bringing back BJP to power in MP by defeating Congress, led by Digvijay Singh, in 2003 and helping the party retain power in state by winning successive elections since then.

His body was flown here from New Delhi on Thursday evening. “His last rites would be performed at Bandrabhan, on the banks of Narmada on Friday morning,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said.

Leaders cutting across party lines on Thursday condoled the demise of Union minister and BJP leader Anil Madhav Dave, remembering him as a soft-spoken, honest person and a learned man.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was shocked over the “sudden demise of my friend and very respected colleague, environment minister Anil Madhav Dave ji”.

Shocked at his sudden demise, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said Dave was a soft spoken and gentle human being. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Opposition leader M.K. Stalin also condoled the death of Dave.

The Union Cabinet passed a condolence resolution and observed a two-minute silence in the memory of environment minister. The National Flag was pulled down to half-mast on all government buildings in Delhi as a mark of respect for the environmental activist.

Tags: anil madhav dave, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Entertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and is all set to sizzle this year too. Here we take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya's attires through her 15-year-long journey
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
Baba Ramdev was a guest on the reality show 'Nach Baliye where he performed his yoga asanas and also got the judges on the show including Sonakshi Sinha doing them as he shot for the episode in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi, other stars do yoga asanas on Nach Baliye stage
Lead actor Irrfan Khan was missing as Bollywood celebrities caught a screening of his film 'Hindi Medium' in Mumbai late Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town celebrities catch a screening of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium
Paparazzi had a busy Monday as they snapped Bollywood stars at various places in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Ranveer, Sidharth, Kangana, other stars happily pose for the cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don't erect a memorial, but plant a tree if you loved me: Dave said in his will

Late Environment minister Anil Madhav Dave. (Photo: File)
 

Final design of Apple iPhone 8 leaked

Image: BGR
 

Mani Ratnam to reunite Rajinikanth and Mammootty after Thalapathi?

Mammootty and Rajinikanth in a still from 'Thalapathi'.
 

Samsung or HTC – who’s got the edge?

As days pass, more interactive ways shall surface to control various aspects of individual apps and functions.
 

Video: UP cop gets thrashed by RPF jawan as he jumps off train to catch prisoner

Uttar Pradesh policeman is being thrashed by a Railway Police Force (RPF) jawan while jumping off a train to catch a fleeing prisoner. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
 

Honor 8 Lite review: A great-looking mid-range smartphone

The Honor 8 Lite is a likeable phone with a good amount of focus on performance and looks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Video: UP cop gets thrashed by RPF jawan as he jumps off train to catch prisoner

Uttar Pradesh policeman is being thrashed by a Railway Police Force (RPF) jawan while jumping off a train to catch a fleeing prisoner. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

Most eve-teasing incidents take place while victims commute: Haryana Police

20 per cent of the respondents preferred information and warning boards in eve-teasing prone areas. (Representational image/File)

PDP leader's brother found dead in Srinagar hotel

Representational image

Noida: Woman commits suicide by jumping from fifth floor

(Representational image)

Kerala's all-women pongala fest gives hope to homeless

In all these years, bricks, abandoned by devotees, would be either taken away by local people or brick vendors who would collect and resell it. (FIle Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham