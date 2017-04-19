Nation, In Other News

Assam: Visual of man carrying brother's body on bicycle triggers angry reaction

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Apr 19, 2017, 6:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 6:06 pm IST
The village Balijan doesn't have a motorable road link, and people have to cross a makeshift bamboo bridge to reach main road to Garamur.
Family members of the deceased, Dimplae Das who hailed from Balijan village, did not wait for a hospital van to reach the nearest civil hospital in Garamur. (Photo: DC)
Guwahati: A visual of a man from Assam, carrying the dead body of his 18-year-old brother on a bicycle due to absence of a motorable road, has triggered widespread anguish.

The incident took place in Majuli, the constituency represented by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

However, soon after visual was telecast by the local television channel, Assam chief minister ordered a probe and directed the health officials to rush to the spot.

The officials on Wednesday said that the deceased Dimplae Das hailed from Balijan village in neighbouring Lakhimpur district. The family members left with the body on their own, instead of waiting for hospital van.

“What we have found is that the patient belongs to a village that falls under Lakhimpur district. But his family members decided to bring him to the civil hospital in Garamur, which is closer.

Apparently, their village Balijan does not have a motorable road link, and they have to cross a makeshift bamboo bridge to reach the main road to Garamur,” the health officials said.

Informing that the patient, who had severe respiratory problem, was brought on a bicycle that caused more injury to the patient, the health officials said that the patient died soon after he was brought to the hospital.

Though, hospital had a hearse van, the family members left the hospital with the body on the bicycle, the health officials added.

Expressing his deep concern over the incident, Sonowal directed the Director, Health Services, to go to Majuli and immediately carry out an inquiry into the incident.

In August 2016, a visual of a tribal man, Dana Majhi, from Kalahandi, Odisha, carrying his wife's body on his shoulders for nearly 12 km had rocked the nation. He carried his wife's body on his shoulder as he had no money for a hearse van.

The Majuli deputy commissioner P G Jha told reporters that they are also looking into the incident and probing if there was any lapse on part of hospital authorities.

Tags: sarbananda sonowal, lakhimpur district, dead body, bicycle
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

