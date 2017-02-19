Jaipur: Teacher forces 14-yr-old girl to strip for not completing homework

Jaipur: In a shameful act, a 14-year-old girl student of a private school in Nathdwara town was allegedly forced to strip by a teacher for not completing her homework, police said on Sunday.

The woman teacher had allegedly forced the class seven student to strip for not completing homework on Saturday, SHO Nathdwara police station, Mahipal Singh said.

The incident came to light when the victim's brother, also a student of the school in Rajsamand district, informed about it to his parents following which they lodged a complaint against the teacher, he said.

A case has been registered against the teacher under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act.

"We are investigating the matter," Singh said, adding that the accused teacher is yet to be arrested.