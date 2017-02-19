Telangana: Fake staff survey leaves many uncomfortable

Hyderabad: The TS government has begun a fresh survey of employees to identify ‘fake staff’. The government has handed over a questionnaire comprising 40 questions — right from the place of birth to educational qualifications to date of appointment, increments and promotions. Sources said that the feeling is that some employees secured jobs in undivided AP with fake certificates and other details besides regularising their jobs though being appointed on contract. All such irregularities would come to light in the fresh survey, the sources said.

There are complaints that some employees exist only on rolls and are drawing salaries while others have been ‘missing’ for years and have jobs abroad. The government wants to identify unauthorised absenteeism and other discrepancies in the fresh survey. The last survey was conducted in undivided AP five years ago. However, employees say they are upset with the lengthy questionnaire. They are also irked at being asked personal details of their parents, spouse, children, their educational qualifications, their bank accounts and Aadhaar numbers.

“Where is the need to seek all such personal details of our family members? What is the point in asking when we cleared SSC, Inter, degree etc. after serving for 20-30 years? This is nothing but creating unnecessary panic and confusion among employees,” said Telangana Udyogula Sangham president A. Padma Chary. Collectors are directing the treasuries department to stop payment of salaries of those who fail to submit the details. The finance department has been appointed the nodal agency to monitor survey and compile the details. Officials are however dismissing the apprehensions raised by employees unions. “The survey is only to set right the record. There has been no updation of cadre for years. Several discrepancies are coming to light in the survey,” said sources.