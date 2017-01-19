Nation, In Other News

Delhi: Student locks 44-yr-old teacher in school washroom, demands 'sexual favour'

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jan 19, 2017, 9:14 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 9:18 am IST
The police have registered an FIR and will examine the CCTV footage as the teacher has not been able to identify the student.
A student at a government school in Delhi locked up a 44-year-old teacher in the school washroom for about 15 minutes. (Representational image)
 A student at a government school in Delhi locked up a 44-year-old teacher in the school washroom for about 15 minutes. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A student at a government school in Delhi locked up a 44-year-old teacher in the school washroom for about 15 minutes and demanded "sexual favour" in return of her release.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the incident took place on Tuesday when the teacher went to washroom around 12:50 pm after the first shift got over.

"She was inside the washroom when she heard a noise and realised that the door had been locked from outside," the IE quoted its sources as saying.

"She initially requested the student to open the door, but he started abusing her. He then started demanding sexual favours on the pretext of unlocking her door. The teacher started screaming for help, following which the student fled. However, she managed to get a glimpse of him through the ventilator," sources added.

The teacher, however, could not identify the student. Police said they will go through the CCTV footage and investigate the matter

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 354-A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at Vivek Vihar police station.

The officials at the Directorate of Education (DoE) said the matter was brought before them and a meeting was held with the School Management Committee (SMC) to discuss the issue.

Tags: sexual favour, student, teacher, government school
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
NASA released images of the most affected places in the world due to climate change and the pictures are scary. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares shocking images of changes on Earth over the years
Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
Photographer dad Aaron Sheldon takes photos of his son as an astronaut to depict every child's dream but in unusual settings with a different perspective. (Photo: Aaron Sheldon/smallstepsaregiantleaps)

Photographer takes pictures of every child's 'astronaut' dream in unusual places
The Swtizerland Light Festival 2017 is in its second year is celebrated in the city of Morat by illuminating all the buildings and various props on the street. (Photo: AP)

Switzerland light festival illuminates the streets of Morat
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fans left disappointed as most Indian players skip practice ahead of Cuttack ODI

England side, facing a must-win situation to keep themselves afloat in the three-match series, had a full practice session. (Photo: AP)
 

'No smoke without fire': Deepika when asked if she is romantically involved with Vin

Screengrab from the episode.
 

The pink 'pussyhat': symbol of challenge to Trump

A group gathers at Knitty City in New York on January 17, 2017 to make pink Pussyhats in preparation for protests for women's rights following the election of Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robot reporter gets its first news article published

Xiao Nan, the robot reporter, took only a second to finish writing the piece. (representational image)
 

Bengaluru ‘most dynamic city?’ we’ve earned it!

The government is building technology parks and faster highways to make Bengaluru an integrated city, which gives it the flexibility to bring talent from anywhere to it.
 

Hyderabad police books Bollywood producer Karim Morani for rape, blackmail

Further details on the case are awaited.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bhangar violence: Mamata asks police to identify 'outsiders'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

DCW chief Swati Maliwal summoned as accused in recruitment scam

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal (Photo: PTI)

Dec 16 gangrape: Two convicts shifted to separate cell

Representational Image (Photo: File)

Assembly Polls: Maximum cash, liquor seizures in UP; drugs in Punjab

(Representational Image)

3-magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi, tremors felt in Aizwal, Mizoram

People rushed out of their houses and offices after an earthquake in Delhi. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham