Never aspired to sit on a throne, says Kumar Vishwas amid churn in AAP

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2017, 6:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
Vishwas who is the party's Rajasthan incharge, held a meeting of nearly 600 volunteers at the AAP office sitting on the ground.
AAP leader Kumar Vishwas. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas on Sunday said he never aspired to sit on a throne or occupy it, a day after he hit out at "palace politics" in the party.

Vishwas, who is the party's Rajasthan in charge, held a meeting of nearly 600 volunteers at the AAP office sitting on the ground.

Addressing the volunteers, who will work in Rajasthan, he said a majority of those who attended today's meeting have been a part of the anti-graft movement on which the party was built.

"There has been a great enthusiasm among volunteers and an attempt is being made to reach out to the last worker in the party and seek his opinion even in the ticket distribution process," the AAP leader told.

He asked the volunteers to be "observers" and not "in charges" when they go to Rajasthan as the party gears up for state polls scheduled next year.

When asked why he held the meeting sitting on the ground, Vishwas said, "I have always sat on the ground. I have never aspired to sit on a throne nor occupy it." His remarks come in the backdrop of an internal churn the AAP has been witnessing.

"We (AAP) did not come into being for these conspiracies and palace politics hatched by five-six people," he had told reporters on Saturday after posters emerged outside the party office calling a him a "traitor" and a "friend of the BJP". The party has distanced itself from the posters.

Earlier, suspended AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had accused Vishwas of being an "RSS-BJP agent" and of "plotting a coup" in the party.

Vishwas had held a "coterie" around Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal "responsible" for the party's recent poll debacles, while distancing himself from the official party line of "manipulation" of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

