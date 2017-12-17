Cochin International Airport Limited donates Rs 5 crore to Ockhi fund

Kochi: The Cochin International Airport Limited on Saturday donated Rs 5 crore to Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund in view of the losses due to the cyclone Ockhi. The cheque for the amount was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function at CIAL at Nedumbassery by CIAL director and Farm Minister V. S. Sunil Kumar. This follows CIAL director board meet, chaired by Pinarayi Vijayan, took a decision in this regard.

The director board also decided to contribute Rs 4.41 crore to speed up the inland waterway development project being jointly undertaken by CIAL and the state government. The director board also gave the green signal to enter into an agreement with Ghana to help the African nation power its three airports with solar energy by setting up solar plants. CIAL will give technical support in this regard. Managing Director V. J. Kurien was entrusted with the task of taking up the works in this regard. CIAL is the first airport to be fully powered by solar energy and several countries have evinced interest in its model.