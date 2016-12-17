On holiday in Kerala, 3 St Stephen's college students drown in river

Kochi: Four persons, including three undergraduate students of Delhi’s St. Stephen’s College, drowned in Periyar river near Perumbavoor on Friday evening. They were identified as Kennet Jose, 21, Pulikattil Veetil, Meppadi, Waynand, Aditya Patel, 21, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Anubhav Chandra, 21, of Bihar and Benny Abraham, 50, of Aliyattukudi Veetil, Kallungal Road, near Perumbavoor. Jose, Patel and Chandra were third-year students of BSc physics at St. Stephen’s College and were on a holiday trip to Kerala.

The tragedy took place around 5 pm when the students were bathing near Irumalakkadavu at Paniyeil Poru, a major tourist attraction on the banks of Periyar. The students were staying in a resort owned by Benny near Irumalakkadavu. Benny jumped into the river to rescue the students when he saw them drowning after being caught in a whirlpool.

Hearing the commotion, the local people rushed to the spot and managed to pull out the four, but their lives could not be saved.

The spot is known for its death traps for tourists because of strong undercurrents, though the water is only few feet deep, police said.

The three were part of a 19-member team of students, including Maria, daughter of Benny, who had come on a study tour. They reached Kerala three days ago and visited Wayanad and Thrissur before reaching Perumbavoor on Friday afternoon.

Benny was the assistant manager of the Kolenchery branch of National Insurance Company. He is survived by wife Eliamma, daughters Susan, Raichal, Maria and son-in-law Ray John. Kennet Jose leaves behind his mother Sisy and siblings Dennet and Beninta.

The bodies of the deceased were kept in the mortuary of Perumbavoor taluk hospital. Minister V.S. Sunilkumar, MLAs Eldhos Kunnappilly, Eldhos Abraham, Antony John and former MLA Saju Paul and several others visited the hospital and paid homage to the dead.