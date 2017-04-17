 LIVE !  :  Two Aussies, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell are set to go up in arms against each other. (Photo: BCCI) Live | SRH vs KXIP: Axar Patel takes 2 wickets to peg SRH back
 
UP: Boy, 18, commits suicide after being boycotted for accidentally killing calf

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 17, 2017, 7:40 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 7:40 pm IST
The calf died when the boy hit the animal with a hammer when he was taking it to the field for grazing.
(Photo: File/Representational)
Lucknow: An 18-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Gopalpur Barandi village allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train after villagers boycotted him for accidentally killing a calf.

According to a report in The Indian Express, police recovered the body of Ramu from railway track in Itiyathok area of Gonda on Saturday morning.

“He had come to know that villagers had decided to socially boycott him for killing his pet calf,” the IE quoted Itiyathok police Station Officer, Ved Prakash Srivastava, as saying. No one from Ramu’s family has filed a complaint as yet.

The calf died three days back when Ramu hit the animal with a hammer when he was taking it to the field for grazing, village head Usha Devi’s husband said. Ramu tied the calf to a tree and returned home only to learn later that his pet had died, he added.

The villagers held a meeting following the animal’s death and decided to boycott Ramu. The panchayat was supposed to declare the punishment at a meeting at 11 am on Saturday.

