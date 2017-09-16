Nation, In Other News

DC impact: NIT Calicut officials promise Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan on salary arrears

After addressing the concerns of the employees at the guest house, the MP held talks with the top officials.
Kozhikode: The National Institute of Technology, Calicut,  on Friday promised to consider the issues related to the salary arrears of the current non-teaching staff as well as the pensioners.   Director Dr Sivaji Chakravorti and registrar Lt Col K. Pankajakshan (rtd) made the promise to Kozhikode MP M.K. Raghavan. He  had taken up the issue following a DC report on September  1  on the plight of the non-teaching staff, who were waiting for the release of their salary arrears. After addressing the concerns of the employees at the guest house, the MP held talks with the top officials.

Mr Raghavan focused on four issues.
1) To regularise the salary arrears of the non-teaching staff after it was approved by the board of arrears  which was later rejected by the Ministry of Human Resource  and Development. The MP would take up the matter with departments of finance and expenditure as well as MHRD.
2) There should be measures to disburse the pending arrears.
3)  To consider separate channels since the restructuring was not completed once it was upgraded to NIT from REC.
4) Revision, dearness relief and full pension of the of the pensioners. The joint action committee of the NITC non-teaching staff members said that since the centre has also decided to revert their pay scale back to 2004, they would be incurring huge  losses of lakhs of rupees.

