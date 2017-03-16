Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad: Mother brands 9-year-old son's private parts with hot spoon

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2017, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 8:58 pm IST
According to the police, the boy was allegedly tortured by Anusha after he expressed his desire to stay with Krishna.
(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly branded her nine-year-old son's private parts with a hot spoon and tortured him with the help of her second husband in Jeedimetla area in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Thursday after the boy's biological father Murali Krishna lodged a complaint with Jeedimetla Police, a day after the minor escaped from his mother Anusha's house and went to Krishna, who is a resident of Sangareddy town.

According to the police, the boy was allegedly tortured by Anusha after he expressed his desire to stay with Krishna.

Krishna alleged that Anusha and her second husband Ashok Reddy tortured the boy regularly by beating him up and had also branded his private parts with a hot spoon, said Jeedimetla Police Station Sub-Inspector K Lingya Naik.

Police have booked Anusha and Reddy under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC and under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act, and are searching for the duo, who Naik said are absconding.

Krishna and Anusha who got married in 2005 have two sons, aged 11 and 9.

"However, owing to the family dispute, Anusha had left their house along with her two sons five months back, and later married Reddy," the officer said.

Further probe is on.

Tags: mother, private parts, torture, hot spoon
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sunil Chhetri displeased with lack of international friendlies

Sunil Chhetri during a practice session in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

A surprisingly high number of couples get an orgasm at the same time

Many couples said they orgasm together every other time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Akshay Kumar does it again, donates Rs 1.08 cr to martyred jawans’ kin

Akshay Kumar
 

Are Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan no longer on talking terms?

The two have never worked on a film together before.
 

Blood group of men affects their chances of getting an erection

Certain blood types tied with heart diseases affect more (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: The ball games; when Wriddhiman Saha caught Steve Smith off guard

In a comical turn of events, Wriddhiman Saha pounced on Steve Smith, was Ravindra Jadeja's delivery lodged itself between the Aussie skipper's legs. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Haryana: 26,899 power theft cases totalling Rs 51 cr detected

Representational Image.

BJP's Keshav Maurya in hospital after complaints of uneasiness

Uttar Pradesh BJP President and party MP Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo: PTI)

Law Ministry planning to launch a TV channel

Representational Image.

‘Ads must not interfere with programmes’: Govt advisory to TV channels

Image for representational purpose only

Delhi: Accused couple acquitted as rape 'victim' died in Nepal quake

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham