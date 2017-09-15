Nation, In Other News

Rohingyas threat to security: Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Sep 15, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Supreme Court told not to ‘interfere’ with deportation plan.
Almost 69,000 Rohingyas have since fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh, according to UN estimates. (Photo: AFP)
 Almost 69,000 Rohingyas have since fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh, according to UN estimates. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Rohingyas are a threat to national security. They have links with terror groups and are likely to be used by the Islamic State, the Central government told the Supreme Court on Thursday. In its affidavit in response to petitions seeking to stop deportation of 40,000 Rohingyas, the Centre said “national interest warrants their deportation” and the court should not “interfere” in the proceedings. There are intelligence inputs that some Rohingyas are linked with terror groups, which are very active in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mewat, it said. The government has made it clear that it is against Rohingya Muslims staying as illegal refugees in India.

“If they stay here permanently, who will protect the citizens?” the government asked. It said in August, the home ministry wrote to state governments, urging them to identify illegally staying Rohingyas and deport them. Detection and deportation of such illegal immigrants from Myanmar’s violence-hit Rakhine state is a continuous process, the Centre said. “Therefore, it is essential to identify them and keep a watch on their activities for preventing any untoward incident that can take place.” 

The government’s stand has been that infiltration of Rohingyas from Rakhine into Indian Territory, especially in recent years, besides being a burden on the limited resources of the country, also aggravates security challenges posed to India. It said that undisputedly India is among nations worst affected by Islamic terrorism. It has its serious demographic challenges. Thousands of Rohingya refugees, most of them settled in J&K, where already Islamist separatism is raging, are a people ripe for terror hiring and indoctrination. It said Rohingyas couldn’t claim protection under Article 21 of the Constitution to settle as residents of India and the Union Government has unrestrictive power to expel or deport Rohingyas.

Tags: rohingyas, supreme court of india




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

FaceID did work perfectly during the demo, says Apple

Before the presentation, many Apple employees were playing with the device, trying to see if the FaceID works the way it was intended to.
 

Pakistani teens in love electrocuted by families for trying to elope

Police officers have arrested the two fathers and two uncles and is investigating 30 members of the jigra who have since then all gone into hiding. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Shoaib Akhtar roasted on Twitter over Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 poll

Apple launched its flagship series in the form of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X on Tuesday and the former Pakistani speedster was among the many to be flattered by the new technology. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man left unable to get erection after being scratched by cat

Symptoms from the disease include fever, fatigue, headaches and swollen lymph nodes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan released from Virat Kohli-led squad for 1st 3 ODIs

“Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell,” said BCCI in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone X: Head to head of the titans

Note that we have mentioned the winner as subjective as we haven’t reviewed both the devices yet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kurta pyjama, Nehru jacket: Abe comes prepared for Indian trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi explains to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie about the concept of the ‘three wise monkeys’ of Mahatma Gandhi, at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: 20-year-old commits suicide by hanging herself in hostel room

The medical student, identified as Bhagyalakshmi Gautamchand, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room on Tuesday at around 1 pm. (Photo: ANI)

Dog eats away parts of woman's body in Lucknow hospital morgue

Pushpa Tiwari (40), a resident of Chinhat, was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward on Saturday afternoon as a suspected case of celphos poisoning. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Central Crime Station building leaks despite renovation

The leaking roof of the Central Crime Station building seen in the cybercrime police station in the complex. (Photo: DC)

Guwahati: Police form green corridor to shift critically ill baby to New Delhi

The green corridor was set up along a 45-km stretch from Pratiksha Hospital on VIP Road to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham