Major fire breaks out at HPCL godown in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive explosion at a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited godown located in Cherlapally on the city outskirts, triggered panic among residents in surrounding colonies who ran for safety. The fire was put off after two hours. Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said there were no casualties. Seven fire tenders from different parts of the city rushed to the spot. However, the exact cause of fire is not yet known. The fire broke out at about 8.45 pm with an explosion that was heard about 5 km away. Thick smoke engulfed the surroundings and the fire was seen even from Keesara village, 15 km away.

Officials at the Shamshabad airport were alerted to the blaze by GHMC commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy to re-route aircraft flying overhead if required.

Even as residents of Cherlapally, Pedda Cherlapally, Bharatnagar, Chakripuram and surrounding colonies ran for lives, officials issued orders to residents to vacate the place as a preventive measure. Many of them were helped to move away in vehicles from the nearby industries. Industries located in the Cherlapally industrial area also suspended operations.

All roads leading to Cherlapally and passing through it witnessed blocks for more than a kilometer. Vehicular movement was restricted towards the village till fire was doused completely. Regional fire officer Papaiah Vala said, “We received at call at about 8.45 pm and extinguished the fire. HPCL had also deployed their hydrants which helped in controlling the fire. The cause for the fire is still under analysis but it could be a short circuit from preliminary findings.” he said, adding that the accident could have become a major disaster if it was not contained immediately.