Nation, In Other News

Major fire breaks out at HPCL godown in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 1:05 am IST
The fire was put off after two hours.
The fire at the HPCL godown located in Cherlapally was put off after two hours.
 The fire at the HPCL godown located in Cherlapally was put off after two hours.

Hyderabad: A massive explosion at a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited godown located in Cherlapally on the city outskirts, triggered panic among residents in surrounding colonies who ran for safety. The fire was put off after two hours. Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said there were no casualties. Seven fire tenders from different parts of the city rushed to the spot. However, the exact cause of fire is not yet known. The fire broke out at about 8.45 pm with an explosion that was heard about 5 km away. Thick smoke engulfed the surroundings and the fire was seen even from Keesara village, 15 km away.

Officials at the Shamshabad airport were alerted to the blaze by GHMC commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy to re-route aircraft flying overhead if required.
Even as residents of Cherlapally, Pedda Cherlapally, Bharatnagar, Chakripuram and surrounding colonies ran for lives, officials issued orders to residents to vacate the place as a preventive measure.  Many of them were helped to move away in vehicles from the nearby industries. Industries located in the Cherlapally industrial area also suspended operations.

All roads leading to Cherlapally and passing through it witnessed blocks for more than a kilometer. Vehicular movement was restricted towards the village till fire was doused completely. Regional fire officer Papaiah Vala said, “We received at call at about 8.45 pm and extinguished the fire.  HPCL had also deployed their hydrants which helped in controlling the fire. The cause for the fire is still under analysis but it could be a short circuit from preliminary findings.” he said, adding that the accident could have become a major disaster if it was not contained immediately.

Tags: hpcl, explosion
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

FaceID did work perfectly during the demo, says Apple

Before the presentation, many Apple employees were playing with the device, trying to see if the FaceID works the way it was intended to.
 

Pakistani teens in love electrocuted by families for trying to elope

Police officers have arrested the two fathers and two uncles and is investigating 30 members of the jigra who have since then all gone into hiding. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Shoaib Akhtar roasted on Twitter over Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 poll

Apple launched its flagship series in the form of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X on Tuesday and the former Pakistani speedster was among the many to be flattered by the new technology. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man left unable to get erection after being scratched by cat

Symptoms from the disease include fever, fatigue, headaches and swollen lymph nodes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan released from Virat Kohli-led squad for 1st 3 ODIs

“Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell,” said BCCI in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone X: Head to head of the titans

Note that we have mentioned the winner as subjective as we haven’t reviewed both the devices yet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kurta pyjama, Nehru jacket: Abe comes prepared for Indian trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi explains to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie about the concept of the ‘three wise monkeys’ of Mahatma Gandhi, at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: 20-year-old commits suicide by hanging herself in hostel room

The medical student, identified as Bhagyalakshmi Gautamchand, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room on Tuesday at around 1 pm. (Photo: ANI)

Dog eats away parts of woman's body in Lucknow hospital morgue

Pushpa Tiwari (40), a resident of Chinhat, was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward on Saturday afternoon as a suspected case of celphos poisoning. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Central Crime Station building leaks despite renovation

The leaking roof of the Central Crime Station building seen in the cybercrime police station in the complex. (Photo: DC)

Guwahati: Police form green corridor to shift critically ill baby to New Delhi

The green corridor was set up along a 45-km stretch from Pratiksha Hospital on VIP Road to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham