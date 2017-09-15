K Muraleedharan bats for Oommen Chandy as KPCC president

Kozhikode: Mr K. Muraleedharan strongly believes that Mr Oommen Chandy will be best the choice for the KPCC president’s post. He made his preference known here on Thursday and said the party was ready to give him any post that he wanted. However, he had declined all such positions, he told a news channel.

“If Mr Chandy is willing, he would be the best person to be the KPCC chief. The party will gain the right balance with Mr Chandy as PCC chief and Mr Ramesh Chennithala as Opposition Leader,” he said. He also denied any groupism in the state Congress now.