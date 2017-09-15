Hyderabad: Railway cops bust ganja smuggling racket, 8 held

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad unit of the Government Railway Police busted a ganja smuggling racket operating between Odisha and Mumbai and arrested eight persons in three cases. Police also seized 200 kg ganja worth Rs 30 lakh.

In the first case, P. Mahender Dora, a 25-year-old farmer from Odisha, was nabbed from the Mumbai-bound LTT Express at Secunderabad railway station.

The cops seized Rs 12 lakh worth ganja weighing 80 kg from him. He stated that his receivers would receive the drug at Gulbarga. Cops traced the receivers Ajaz Pathan and Manjaz Chaurasia in Gulbarga. “Ajaz Pathan who is a cloth trader started ganja smuggling six months ago along with one Latheef. They used to get around 100 kg ganja a week from Odisha. After a dispute with Latheef a month ago Ajaz was running the business alone. He collects ganja from Gulbarga, travels to Mumbai and sells it,” said Mr T Krishna Prasad, DG (Railways & Road Safety).

In the second case, Ramesh Chand Praddan, 31, from Odisha, V. Chittibabu, 28 and G. Karunanidhi, 25, both hailing from Visakhapatnam were caught from the East Coast Express, while transporting Rs 13.5 lakh worth ganja. In the third case, cops detained Rajakumar, 26, from Bihar and Rubin Naik, 22, and recovered Rs 4.5 lakh worth ganja at the Warangal railway station.