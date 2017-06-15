Nation, In Other News

State forest quality has deteriorated: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 15, 2017, 2:35 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 2:58 am IST
The compensation has also been raised for damage to properties of various kind.
Dindigul Sreenivasan
 Dindigul Sreenivasan

Chennai: In the wake of increasing wildlife animal conflict, state forest minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan on Wednesday admitted that the quality of TN forests  particularly the wildlife habitats had deteriorated.

Moving the demand for grants for his department, the minister said fragmentation of forests has been major factor forcing wild animals to stray in to nearby human settlements threatening public safety.

In the wake of recent drought and as part of ongoing summer management plan, the forest department has taken several steps to augment fodder and also ensure water resources in wildlife reserves are not dried.

“During 2016-17, the state enhanced the compensation amount to be paid for damages caused to properties and human death by wildlife. The compensation of human death and permanent incapacitation has been raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh and for major injuries from Rs 30,000 to Rs 59,000,” the minister informed the Assembly.

To prevent such human-wildlife conflicts, the department has taken up mitigation measures like solar fencing, creation of trench to prevent wildlife straying in to residential zones and introduction of GIS enabled information and technology system for monitoring of wildlife corridors.

The compensation has also been raised for damage to properties of various kind.

Further, the immediate relief paid for human death has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. A sum of Rs 4.27 crore was spent for 2,921 beneficiaries in 2016-17 under wildlife compensation and conservation schemes, he said.

State to get 60 ponds for Rs 3 crore
As part of an initiative to harvest rainwater by digging up ponds, the state government has announced plans to set up 60 ponds under the Farm Pond Scheme (Pannai Kuttai Tittam) in TN at a cost of Rs 3 crore, forests minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan informed the Assembly  on Wednesday.

Pointing out that the state had been facing severe drought due to the 2016 monsoon failure leading borne dry water bodies, he said the new farm pond scheme proposed in the reserve forests would improve water table in forest reserves and prevent straying of wild animals from forests.

The state would also set up a dedicated herbal park near the ancient Palani Murugan temple at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

As part of the greening project, the state would also undertake massive tree planting work in the rocky regions of Dindigul Malaikottai. Indigenous trees that suit arid conditions will be raised at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and planted in historical Malaikottai, Mr Sreenivasan said. 

Tags: forest minister
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Footage of python regurgitating an entire deer will freak you out

Several similar videos have been shared in the past few weeks (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kalki’s ex-husband Anurag Kashyap posts intimate pictures with 23-year-old girlfriend

Anurag Kashyap shared these pictures on his social media account.
 

This British surgeon is spending Rs 40 lakh to rebuild scarred Pakistani faces

Dr. Asim will also train other physicians and doctors and people in Karachi to help other victims of acid attacks. (Photo: Twitter/CrownClinic)
 

Video: Driver's innovative way to help elderly woman cross road goes viral

The video has been shared widely (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman prepares diet chart for his bouncers, urges to adhere; will expel unfit ones

Salman Khan
 

Deepika’s bold photoshoot a matter of concern for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. The strict filmmaker had asked all the actors to maintain low profile in order to avoid controversies. The shooting of the film is also happening discreetly.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

UP man denied ambulance, carries home dead body of 7-month-old niece

The uncle had to carry her body on a bicycle as his plea for an ambulance fell on deaf ears. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: Pen drive meant for jailed Maoists had porn in it

The Coimbatore police team, which opened the pen drive and downloaded the files, found it contained pornography. “We don't know if the blue film was used to hide some other files. We have sent the pen drive to the forensic lab to have a detailed look,” sources said

Hyderabad: 2-year-old accidentally falls off balcony

A video grab of Fatima falling from the balcony.

Congress ‘using’ farmers' issue as photo opportunity: Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu

The chat room: Politics, the last resort of the activist!

Arvind Kejriwal, the consummate politician, wasn’t a great activist
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham