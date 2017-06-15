State forest quality has deteriorated: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister

Chennai: In the wake of increasing wildlife animal conflict, state forest minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan on Wednesday admitted that the quality of TN forests particularly the wildlife habitats had deteriorated.

Moving the demand for grants for his department, the minister said fragmentation of forests has been major factor forcing wild animals to stray in to nearby human settlements threatening public safety.

In the wake of recent drought and as part of ongoing summer management plan, the forest department has taken several steps to augment fodder and also ensure water resources in wildlife reserves are not dried.

“During 2016-17, the state enhanced the compensation amount to be paid for damages caused to properties and human death by wildlife. The compensation of human death and permanent incapacitation has been raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh and for major injuries from Rs 30,000 to Rs 59,000,” the minister informed the Assembly.

To prevent such human-wildlife conflicts, the department has taken up mitigation measures like solar fencing, creation of trench to prevent wildlife straying in to residential zones and introduction of GIS enabled information and technology system for monitoring of wildlife corridors.

The compensation has also been raised for damage to properties of various kind.

Further, the immediate relief paid for human death has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. A sum of Rs 4.27 crore was spent for 2,921 beneficiaries in 2016-17 under wildlife compensation and conservation schemes, he said.

State to get 60 ponds for Rs 3 crore

As part of an initiative to harvest rainwater by digging up ponds, the state government has announced plans to set up 60 ponds under the Farm Pond Scheme (Pannai Kuttai Tittam) in TN at a cost of Rs 3 crore, forests minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Pointing out that the state had been facing severe drought due to the 2016 monsoon failure leading borne dry water bodies, he said the new farm pond scheme proposed in the reserve forests would improve water table in forest reserves and prevent straying of wild animals from forests.

The state would also set up a dedicated herbal park near the ancient Palani Murugan temple at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

As part of the greening project, the state would also undertake massive tree planting work in the rocky regions of Dindigul Malaikottai. Indigenous trees that suit arid conditions will be raised at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and planted in historical Malaikottai, Mr Sreenivasan said.