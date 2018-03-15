search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam have blazing internet speeds

Published Mar 15, 2018
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 4:19 am IST
Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are among the top five cities having the highest internet speeds in the country.
Chennai tops the list with an average download speed of 32.67 Mbps for a fixed broadband connection.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are among the top five cities having the highest internet speeds in the country. Chennai tops the list with an average download speed of 32.67 Mbps for a fixed broadband connection. This is 57.7 per cent faster than the country’s average, according to Ookla, the company that has conducted the speed test.

With an average download speed of 28.93 Mbps and upload speed of 25.09 Mbps, Hyderabad is ranked third, after Bengaluru. Visakhapatnam, which has an average download speed of 26.59 Mbps and upload speed of 26.63 Mbps is in the fourth position, while Delhi is ranked fifth.

 

The country’s average internet speed is 20.72 Mbps. Mumbai is ranked the lowest among the four major metros and is in the eighth position. Patna is the city with the slowest internet speed in the country.

At a state level, Karnataka has the fastest connections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. South Indian states occupy four of the five top spots in the list. There are four north Indian states among the top ten states having the highest internet speeds in the country. On a global level, India is ranked 67th. 

