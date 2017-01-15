Nation, In Other News

Painter, politician, author : Surjit Singh Barnala, man who almost became PM

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2017, 8:42 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 8:43 am IST
As Governor of Tamil Nadu, Barnala had famously refused to recommend dismissal of the DMK government in 1991.
Former TN Governor CM Surjit Singh Barnala (Photo: Twitter)
 Former TN Governor CM Surjit Singh Barnala (Photo: Twitter)

Chandigarh: Surjit Singh Barnala, who almost became Prime Minister in the mid-90s but for his party ditching him, was a moderate Akali politician and played a role in the Rajiv-Longowal Accord that catapulted him to the chief minister’s seat in Punjab during its worst period of militancy.

Painter, politician and author, 91-year-old Barnala was among the few who held various posts including that of Chief Minister, Governor and Union Minister.

Barnala was a candidate of the BJP and its allies in the election of the Vice President of India in 1997.

But in the previous year, he almost emerged as a consensus candidate for prime ministership when motley combine of parties formed the United Front after defeat of Congress.

His party Akali Dal, however, did not support him as it chose to go with the BJP which had just lost power after 13 days in government.

When Punjab was rocked by militancy in the 80s, Barnala stood by another moderate Akali leader Sant Harchand Singh Longowal who signed the Punjab Peace Accord in 1985 with Rajiv Gandhi, months after he had become Prime Minister.

Read: Former TN Governor CM Surjit Singh Barnala passes away at 91

Barnala was elected from the Barnala assembly constituency during the 1985 assembly polls held after the signing of the Rajiv Longowal accord.

He was unanimously elected leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislature party on Sept 27, 1985. He remained Chief Minister till May 11, 1987 during the peak period of militancy.

He was elected acting President of SAD on August 25, 1985 following the assassination of Longowal by terrorists. Barnala was appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu a post he held from May 1990 to February 1991.

He was Governor of Tamil Nadu for a second time from Nov 2004 to August 2011 holding two successive tenures. In his first term as Governor of Tamil Nadu, Barnala had famously refused to recommend dismissal of the DMK government in 1991 when the late Chandrashekhar was the Prime Minister for a short time. When he was transferred to Bihar following his refusal, he chose to resign as Governor.

The government headed by Chandrashekhar then dismissed the Karunanidhi ministry using the “otherwise” provision in Article 356 of the Constitution after Barnala’s refusal to make a recommendation.

Born on October 21, 1925 in Ateli village in Gurgaon district of joint Punjab, Barnala did schooling from Nabha and did his graduation in Ll.B from Lucknow. He was involved in the Quit India Movement of 1942 after which he practiced law for some years. He was a five-time member of Punjab Assembly — 1967, 1969, 1972, 1980 and 1985 — and twice a member of the Lok Sabha in 1977 and 1998.

He entered politics in 1952 and unsuccessfully contested from Dhanaula assembly constituency losing by just three votes.

Barnala was Education Minister in the Gurnam Singh government and was instrumental in setting of the Guru Nanak Dev University at Amritsar.

He fought the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 1977 and served as Union Agriculture, Irrigation, Water Resources, Forests minister in the Morarji Desai-led Janta Party government from 1977 to 1980.

He was also Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Power, Chemical and Fertilisers and Rural Development and signed the historic Ganga Waters Agreement (Farakka Agreement) with Bangladesh.

In 1998 Barnala was again elected to Parliament and became the minister for Chemical & Fertilisers and Food & Consumer Affairs in the Atal Behari Vajpayee Cabinet. Following the rift with Parkash Singh Badal and bifurcation of the SAD, he resigned from the post of party president but was later on again made President.

He was also a former Governor of Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh besides being Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

After his differences with Badal, he became patron of a four-party alliance and formed the “Sanjha Morch” in Punjab but it failed to make any impact. Barnala authored “Story of an Escape” which was translated from English to Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu. His second book “My Other Two Daughters” was also transliterated in braille by Kunwar Singh Negi.

Barnala had faced tragedies on the personal front. His youngest son Neelinder died in a road accident in 1996 and his daughter Amrit Kaur died of cancer in 2012. He is survived by his wife Surjit Kaur and two sons Jasjit and Gaganjit.

Tags: surjit singh barnala, akali dal, tn governor, prime minister
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Former Punjab Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala (Photo: PTI)

Former TN Governor Surjit Singh Barnala passes away at 91

As Governor of Tamil Nadu, Barnala had famously refused to recommend dismissal of the DMK government in 1991.
15 Jan 2017 8:27 AM

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's official! Vin Diesel confirms Ranveer and Deepika's relationship

The two have stood by each other's side through thick and thin, but none of the two have commented on their relationship status yet.
 

Shah Rukh is a very possessive person: Karan Johar in his book
 

Romance of the year: Katrina to romance ex-lovers Ranbir and Salman

Bollywood's ex-lovers will be sharing silver screen this year.
 

School children attempt to foster peace through Indo-Pak calendar

The Indo-Pak peace calendar created by school children from both countries. (Photo: Aaghaz-e-Dosti blog)
 

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

The women have asked for help from volunteers around the world to sew, crochet or knit pink hats with ears by using simple patterns available on the project's website. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pics: Iulia Vantur is all about unwinding this weekend. Here is how!

Iulia Vantur
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Soladevanahalli shootout case: Father tries to shield son

Amith

Bengalureans go extra mile for Gerard’s Kitchen

The walkathon was flagged off on Saturday

Government open to new ideas: Modi to secretaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

Believing Indian marriages last forever, Chinese couple marries as per Hindu rituals

Representational image

AP youngsters organise cultural activities for Sankranti to avoid cockfights

They have been continuing the games meet in Penamakuru to prevent illegal activities. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham