Hyderabad: 2-year-old accidentally falls off balcony

Hyderabad: A two-year-old girl accidentally fell down from the first floor balcony of her house on Tuesday in Bahadurpura and was injured seriously.

The girl, Inaya Fatima, was playing on the balcony unattended by parents when her leg slipped and she fell off the building.

Hearing Fathima’s screams her parents rushed out and saw her lying on the ground with her head bleeding.

She was rushed to Global Hospital in Lakdikapul where doctors said her condition was critical.

A video of the incident caught on a CCTV camera in the neighbourhood showed the girl slipping and falling on the ground.

Bahadurpura police station inspector T. Laxminarayana said the incident occurred in the afternoon when the girl’s parents were sleeping. “The girl was playing on the first floor. She accidentally fell on the ground,” said another police official.

The video went viral on social media and WhatsApp groups in the city. “Fatima fell down accidentally. There is no evidence that she was thrown from the building,” said Laksmi-narayana after a preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, child rights organisation Balala Hakkula Sangham demanded an inquiry. “The incident occurred due to the negligence of the parents. We demand an unbiased inquiry by police into this incident,” child rights activist Achyuta Rao said.