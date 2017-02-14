Kerala blames Kochi corporation for delay in Rajiv Awas Yojana Scheme

Kochi: The state governemnt has blamed the Kochi corporation for the delay in implementing the Centre’s Rajiv Awas Yojana Scheme in Kochi. In an affidavit, the state submitted that the corporation is responsible for the timely construction of two apartment blocks for slum dwellers at Mattancherry under the Centre’s Rajiv Awas Yojana Scheme. The government said that it had taken all the actions for the timely implementation of project in Kochi corporation and the release of funds would depend on the progress of the project based on the utilization certificate submitted by the corporation.

The chief engineer, local self government department, had submitted a proposal for approval of tender excess with concerned proforma to the government in October 2016 since the contractor had quoted 23.7 per cent higher than the estimate rate. The tender committee chaired by the chief secretary had in January 17, 2017 sanctioned the tender excess in respect of construction of G-11 flats at Thuruthy colony.

The affidavit was filed in response to a writ petition filed by Sunrise Kochi, an NGO working among slum dwellers in Mattancherry. According to the organisation, there has been inordinate delay on the part of the state government and the Kochi corporation in constructing the two blocks for housing the 398 poor homeless families residing in slums in Ward No. 2 of Mattancherry. The court granted the corporation time to inform the court about the further steps after the government sanction order.