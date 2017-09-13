Nation, In Other News

Oman rescues Salesian priest Tom Uzhunnalil after 18 months in IS captivity

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 1:16 am IST
In a statement, Fr Tom “expressed thanks to God Almighty” following his release, says Oman News Agency.
Fr Tom Uzhunnalil at the Al Alam Palace of Sultan Qaboos of Oman in Muscat after he was set free from his captors on Tuesday.
 Fr Tom Uzhunnalil at the Al Alam Palace of Sultan Qaboos of Oman in Muscat after he was set free from his captors on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Ending the nightmare of 18  months in ISIS captivity in Yemen, Fr Tom Uzhunnalil from Kerala has regained his freedom bringing a huge sigh of relief to his family and friends and the Catholic Church in general.  He was rescued reportedly at the intervention of Oman which utilised its influence in Yemen.  He was brought to Muscat in an Omani military plane on Tuesday morning  and  later flown to Vatican, which had intervened in speeding up the rescue efforts. The Indian government, which confirmed on Tuesday that he had been rescued, had said recently that it was working to get the priest released. “I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued,” external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

An international newswire report from Muscat had cited Oman’s official news agency as saying that Oman had secured the release of Fr Tom. Some media reports  said Fr Tom had thanked Oman’s ruler Sultan Qaboos for his release and that he had been flown to Muscat. Fr Tom was kidnapped in Yemen by suspected ISIS militants on March 4, 2016, after they attacked a care home operated by missionaries in the southern port city of Aden, killing 16 people. He had, in a video circulated in December last year, blamed India and the Vatican for lack of action in securing his release. 

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India expressed joy over the release of Fr. Tom and said,  “as we thank God for this unique grace bestowed on Fr. Tom and his family and the Salesian Congregation ( Society of Don Bosco) and the Catholic Church in India, we pray for his continued good health and complete recovery to resume active Salesian ministry for God and His people in his congregation and the Church.” The CBCI thanked  Prime Minister Narendra Modi,   Ms Sushma Swaraj  and the government of India for working to obtain the release of Fr. Tom. It also thanked  Pope Francis who took personal interest in Fr. Tom’s release  and Bishop Paul Hinder, Vicar-Apostolic of Southern Arabia, the Bishop in charge of the Middle East, and the Sultan of Oman, for their efforts. “We thank all men and women of goodwill who stood with us with prayer and encouragement.” It said in a statement.

After a video started doing the rounds last December showing Fr. Tom blaming the Indian government and the Vatican for the alleged lack of action in securing his release, India had then said it was  in regular touch with Yemeni authorities and Saudi Arabia regarding his safe release. The video showed him pleading for help and it became viral. The  priest said in the video, "Several  months have gone by and my captors have made many contacts with the government of India to get me released. Honourable President and Prime Minister of India, I am very sad nothing has been done seriously in my regard. Reports say  that everything is being done to get me released quickly but in reality nothing seems to have happened." He further said that had he been a European priest, “I would have been taken more seriously by authorities and people and (they) would have got me released. I am from India and, therefore, I perhaps am not considered as of much value."

He had reportedly referred to a kidnapped French journalist who was released and said this had happened because the journalist was from France.   Ms. Swaraj had told concerned Christian priests who had met her last month that "all efforts are made with utmost urgency by the government of India and help is sought from governments, organisations, and people who could assist in this process." Further, she had asserted that "Fr. Tom is  alive and safe for sure and it is the strong hope of the government that he could be released soon."

In December last year, Ms. Swaraj had said that India will spare no effort to secure his release and that the life of every Indian is most precious for the government, pointing out further that the government had got two Indian nationals (including another Christian priest) freed earlier from  Afghanistan. "I have seen the video from Fr. Tom. He is an Indian citizen and the life of every Indian is most precious for us. We got Fr Alex Prem Kumar and Judith D'Souza released from Afghanistan. We have spared no effort and we will spare no effort to secure Fr. Tom's release from captivity," Ms. Swaraj  had said.

Tags: father tom uzhunnalil, yemen, isis




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking: Mother locks her two toddlers in filthy cages, covered in fleas

Bonniwell described the children as being filthy, with multiple bug bites and being infested with lice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucky escape for Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, survives car accident

The Police said that despite the accident, Raina did not suffer any injuries.(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher impersonates Harbhajan Singh on Twitter

Saiyami Kher took to Twitter to flaunt her bowling skills, inspired by Harbhajan in a gully cricket match. (Photo: Instagram/Screengrab)
 

Uttar Pradesh: 12 monkeys succumb to heart attacks after being scared by tiger

According to a vet Dr Sanjeev Kumar the monkeys could have died due to tiger’s roars as tigers often visit the area. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

Samsung's Note 8 will cost Indians Rs 67,999

Galaxy Note 8 will be available in Midnight Black and Maple Blue colour in India.
 

India vs Australia: Azharuddin questions decision to rest R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee decided to rest the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the first three ODIs against Steve Smith’s Australia. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Dog eats away parts of woman's body in Lucknow hospital morgue

Pushpa Tiwari (40), a resident of Chinhat, was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward on Saturday afternoon as a suspected case of celphos poisoning. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Central Crime Station building leaks despite renovation

The leaking roof of the Central Crime Station building seen in the cybercrime police station in the complex. (Photo: DC)

Guwahati: Police form green corridor to shift critically ill baby to New Delhi

The green corridor was set up along a 45-km stretch from Pratiksha Hospital on VIP Road to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Video: Kashmiri cop quits job over violence in valley, says 'want peace'

Rayees said he was working in the department for the last seven years as a constable and had vowed to serve the people. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Hyderabad: Tipper lorry hits bike, woman killed

A woman was killed and two others were injured in a mishap at Uppal bus depot when a tipper lorry hit their bike from the rear on Saturday. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham