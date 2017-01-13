Nation, In Other News

Will leave no stone unturned in opposing Jallikattu, asserts PETA

ANI
Published Jan 13, 2017, 10:38 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 10:50 am IST
Hope the Centre does not succumb to the pressure of people or government of Tamil Nadu against Jallikattu, said PETA.
 Jallikattu. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Friday asserted that they will leave no stone unturned in opposing the practice of Jallikattu.

Speaking on the probability of Centre rolling out an ordinance in favour of the people of Tamil Nadu, who are for the bull-taming sport, Nikanj a PETA activist said that if needed they will even challenge the ordinance in the apex court.

"This was a very expected decision given by the Supreme Court. And I want that the government or the court should not succumb to the pressure of people or government of Tamil Nadu against Jallikattu. If an ordinance is passed then it would be seen as murder of democracy and an insult to the constitutional process," Nikanj said.

"If the government wants to get through with help ordinances then what is the meaning of the judicial process. If the Supreme Court has banned Jallikattu then it must have done that after look all aspect of the sport. The Supreme Court has given a verdict after going through all the reports, that how bulls are beaten, how they are fed with alcohol and then tortured and all this so that a man can tame them. We will do everything it takes to stop oppose this sport, if an ordinance is brought we will challenge the same in the Supreme Court," he added.

The apex court yesterday turned down a plea for delivering its judgment on Jallikattu before the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The apex court's ruling has caused uproar in Tamil Nadu. Protests were carried out across Tamil Nadu, with some organisers saying they will organise the sport despite the apex court ruling.

Rejecting the sport, which is held in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festivities every year, the apex court said, "It's unfair to ask the bench to pass the order.

