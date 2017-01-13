Nation, In Other News

Ambulance delayed, Odisha woman bleeds to death after delivery at home

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2017, 3:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 3:58 pm IST
Kuni Kisku (30) delivered a baby boy at her home before she breathed her last, her family said.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

Baripada: A tribal woman died in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after giving birth at her home, with her family blaming the national ambulance service for failing to transport her to a hospital in time, police said today.

The incident occurred last evening at Saitpur village, about 40 km from here.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and the incident is being probed, Dhiren Chandra Nanda, Sub-divisional Police Officer of Betanati said.

Kuni Kisku (30) delivered a baby boy at her home before she breathed her last, her family said. "Her husband Bhajan Kisku said he had made an SOS call to 108, the national ambulance service helpline, to take his wife to Betanati community health centre (CHC), about 12 km away at least one hour before her death. The woman bled profusely while giving birth," the police officer said.

As the ambulance service did not respond despite repeated calls, the family contacted the district headquarter hospital at Mayurbhanj, about 40 km away.

With the help of local community health workers, the woman and the newborn were finally taken to Betanati CHC when the hospital ambulance arrived nearly two hours late.

"She (Kuni) was received dead at the CHC," Dr Salman Gagvi, who was on duty, said adding the hospital had no control over the functioning of 108 or 102 ambulance service.

District Project Manager of National Health Mission, Deepak Kumar Sahu said the incident was being enquired into and appropriate steps would be taken.

The newborn was later shifted to Baripada district headquarter hospital last night as his condition deteriorated, hospital authorities said.

Tags: woman death, ambulance
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Entertainment Gallery

On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
Shah Rukh Khan launched on Tuesday an interesting sculture based on the place Bandra in Mumbai where he resides. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches interesting Bandra sculpture
Hrithik Roshan and his close friends and relatives were seen at his birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates birthday with friends and family
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Virat Kohli met Prince in Pune ahead of England ODI

The Indian skipper was seen making friends with sniffer dogs, in particular a golden retriever called Prince. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Rohit Sharma's quick wit floors Ravichandran Ashwin on Twitter

Rohit Sharma’s wisecrack over R Ashwin’s tweet stumped the off-spinner. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

One arrested for sending death threat letter to Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has filed a complaint with the police, about the death threat, which he received at his Behala residence in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: SRK is every bit the streetsmart bootlegger in brand new Raees promo

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Women share horrifying experiences of landlords asking for sex as rent

Women have shared their terrifying experiences (Photo: Pixabay)
 

After Bengaluru, David Guetta denied concert permission in Mumbai

His Bengaluru gig had also got cancelled.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes

Children play with sleds on a snow covered slope near Gund, about 80 kilometers north of Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

Centre moves SC for lifting ban on 10-yr old diesel vehicles in Delhi, NCR

Representational image (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to lift NGT ban on manja threads

Representational image

Bogi festival smoke in Chennai delays 19 flights

People celebrating Bogi festival (Photo: PTI/File)

Bihar girl issued ID card with photo of topless actress

he goof-up has since gone viral in social media, causing much embarrassment for the student. (Photo: Video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham