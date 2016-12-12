Actress Gautami still seeks answers over Jaya's death

Chennai: Two days after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in raising questions about the “secrecy and isolation” during the illness, treatment and eventual death of late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, Tamil actor Gautami Tadimalla on Sunday sought answers to specific questions.

“I am rather puzzled as to why there are so many “responses” to me regarding the treatments given to Amma during her hospitalisation. “I appreciate the reiteration on their part of bulletins issued by the hospital authorities at intervals through the 75-day period, but I have not requested those reminders in my letter. I have some understanding of the importance of patient-doctor confidentiality and besides, the information had been provided,” she wrote in her latest blog on Sunday.

Pointing to the questions raised in the letter to PM, she urged, “I humbly request these kind individuals / organisations to throw light on these questions of ours if they are able.”

AIADMK spokesperson CR Saraswathi asked the actor to get the information from the PMO. She said that the PMO was monitoring the health of Amma on daily basis and the AIIMS doctors who treated her were deputed by the Centre and they submitted a report to PMO.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was a close friend of Amma, was aware of her treatment and many central ministers who visited her had spoken to the doctors treating her,” she said.