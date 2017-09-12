Nation, In Other News

Social activist Kancha Ilaiah receives threatening calls for book

On Sunday afternoon, the International Arya Vysya Sangham condemned him.
Kancha Ilaiah
Hyderabad: The Osmania University police has registered a case after social activist Prof. Kancha Ilaiah complained of receiving threatening calls and abusive messages, after the release of his book on the Vysya community. This follows an outrage among the members of the Vysya community after he released his book Samajika Smugglurlu Komatollu. In his complaint, Prof. Ilaiah said that from Sunday he had been receiving calls from unknown numbers and the callers were talking rudely. 

On Sunday afternoon, the International Arya Vysya Sangham condemned him. Speaking on a television channel, one Mr Ramana said that he would cut Prof. Ilaiah’s tongue. Protesters burnt his effigies at many places. “I feel terribly threatened due to the calls and messages. The unending phone calls and messages on my phone indicate a threat to my life. If anything happens, they will be responsible,” Prof. Ilaiah, a well known Dalit activist from Hyderabad, said in his complaint.

He had also mentioned seven mobile numbers in his complaint from which he had been receiving calls continuously.  “I cannot even make calls from my phone due to incoming calls. Kindly provide me police protection,” he said in his complaint. “A case was registered and we are collecting evidence. Based on that, the investigation will proceed,” said station house officer V. Ashok Reddy of Osmania University police station.

Various organisations filed complaints with the police against Prof. Kancha Ilaiah on Monday regarding his new book.  The All India Vysya Journalists Association and the Telangana Vysya Journalists Association filed complaints against Prof Ilaiah at Punjagutta police station, stating that the writer had hurt the community through his new book.  Meanwhile, the Arya Vysya community of Vanasthalipuram also filed a complaint seeking action against Prof. Ilaiah. However, no case was registered at both Punjagutta and Vanasthalipuram police stations. The police said that the complaints have been sent for legal opinion.

