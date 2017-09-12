Nation, In Other News

Bid to snatch Bharat Dynamics guard’s AK 47 triggers tension

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 1:31 am IST
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) manufactures ammunitions and missile systems. It is a high security zone guarded by CISF.
Bharat Dynamics logo
 Bharat Dynamics logo

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Bharat Dynamics on Monday when a person snatched a fully-loaded AK 47 from a guard. Police identified the man as a mentally-ill person. He had snatched the weapon to commit suicide and was arrested. DCP South Zone V. Satyanarayana said that Abrar was suffering from schizophrenia and ruled out the terror angle. The police is checking his antecedents.  Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) manufactures ammunitions and missile systems. It is a high security zone guarded by CISF.

Since two weeks Abrar was not taking medicines, police said he had developed suicidal tendencies. On Monday evening, he and his younger brother Ibrahim came out on their scooter. When they reached BDL, Abrar started walking towards the main gate.  “He approached guard Pramod Minj and snatched his AK 47, but the sling got stuck on the gu-ard’s shoulder,” the DCP said. Ibrahim tried to es-cape out of fear. But the guards apprehended Abrar and his brother.  Based on a complaint from ASI C.R. Reddy, a case of assault was registered against Abrar and he was arrested.

Tags: bharat dynamics, ak 47
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi confirms launching Mi Mix 2 in India

We expect the company to bring it here before Diwali so that they can pull in some good numbers on the log books.
 

Priyanka meets Syrian refugees in Jordan, expresses anger, agony at their plight

One of the pictures Priyanka Chopra shared on Instagram.
 

New power generator can convert energy from flowing blood into electricity

Carbon nanotubes are well known to be electroactive and mechanically stable (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ASUS Zenfone AR review: A flagship ahead of its time!

The phone is ahead of its time and the AR experience will definitely help you gain some brownie points with friends.
 

Watch: Excited fans form long queues for India vs Australia Chennai ODI match tickets

If the scenes outside the Chepauk stadium on Sunday are anything to go by, then it is a guarantee that the September 17 ODI between India and Australia will be witnessed by a jam-packed stadium. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Woman claims cannabis oil cured her brain tumour after chemotherapy failed

Studies have indicated that cannabis compounds did destroy malignant tumours in lab tests (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Dog eats away parts of woman's body in Lucknow hospital morgue

Pushpa Tiwari (40), a resident of Chinhat, was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward on Saturday afternoon as a suspected case of celphos poisoning. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Central Crime Station building leaks despite renovation

The leaking roof of the Central Crime Station building seen in the cybercrime police station in the complex. (Photo: DC)

Guwahati: Police form green corridor to shift critically ill baby to New Delhi

The green corridor was set up along a 45-km stretch from Pratiksha Hospital on VIP Road to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Video: Kashmiri cop quits job over violence in valley, says 'want peace'

Rayees said he was working in the department for the last seven years as a constable and had vowed to serve the people. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Hyderabad: Tipper lorry hits bike, woman killed

A woman was killed and two others were injured in a mishap at Uppal bus depot when a tipper lorry hit their bike from the rear on Saturday. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham