Bid to snatch Bharat Dynamics guard’s AK 47 triggers tension

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Bharat Dynamics on Monday when a person snatched a fully-loaded AK 47 from a guard. Police identified the man as a mentally-ill person. He had snatched the weapon to commit suicide and was arrested. DCP South Zone V. Satyanarayana said that Abrar was suffering from schizophrenia and ruled out the terror angle. The police is checking his antecedents. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) manufactures ammunitions and missile systems. It is a high security zone guarded by CISF.

Since two weeks Abrar was not taking medicines, police said he had developed suicidal tendencies. On Monday evening, he and his younger brother Ibrahim came out on their scooter. When they reached BDL, Abrar started walking towards the main gate. “He approached guard Pramod Minj and snatched his AK 47, but the sling got stuck on the gu-ard’s shoulder,” the DCP said. Ibrahim tried to es-cape out of fear. But the guards apprehended Abrar and his brother. Based on a complaint from ASI C.R. Reddy, a case of assault was registered against Abrar and he was arrested.