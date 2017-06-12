Nation, In Other News

Congress ‘using’ farmers' issue as photo opportunity: Venkaiah Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said that the Congress was trying to use farmers’ issues as a photo opportunity. The BJP leader pointed out that in 1998, in the Betul area of Madhya Pradesh, 24 farmers had been gunned down in a police firing that had been ordered by the then Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, a member of the Congress party.

Speaking at the ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sammelan’ held in Vizag city on Sunday, Mr Naidu said that the Congress party was trying to politicise the farmers’ protest in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that the Congress had failed to bring about the expected level of development in the nation, while the BJP-led NDA government, under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had made an immense contribution to the country’s progress. He added that the BJP was committed to bringing black money that was stored in various banks abroad, back to India.

Mr Naidu said that the BJP Government at the Centre had been supporting the Polavaram Project, which would be a lifeline for Andhra Pradesh, by extending 100 percent financing. He said that land scams had tarnished the image of Vizag city, and he promised that the government would take strict action against the land grabbers.

