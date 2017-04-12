Nation, In Other News

Indian fishermen rescue Pak captors from drowning after boats capsize off Gujarat

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2017, 10:05 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Indian fisherman, who were captured by Pakistan maritime security personnel, saved their alleged tormentors.
Representational image (Photo: AFP)
 Representational image (Photo: AFP)

Ahmedabad: Indian fisherman, who were captured by Pakistan maritime security personnel, saved their alleged tormentors after one of the Pakistani boats capsized off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea on Sunday. The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) personnel are reported to have illegally entered Indian waters.

The captured Indian fishermen, who were being taken to Karachi, saved two PMSA officers after one of the small Pakistani boats collided with an Indian fishing boat and capsized in Indian waters, sources said.

The Indian Coast Guard retrieved the bodies of three of the four other Pakistani personnel who drowned in the incident and returned them to PMSA, they said.

Meanwhile, the PMSA released seven boats and around 60 fishermen on Monday night as a reciprocal gesture for saving the lives of Pakistani officers, National Fish Workers Forum secretary Manish Lodhari said.

It was an attempt to capture Indian fishermen that turned into a tragedy for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency which entered the Indian waters up to 10 nautical miles, a source familiar with the incident said.

“Around 10 boats were fishing in the area when PMSA rounded them up in the high seas. When they were taking them to Karachi, one of their small fast boats collided with one of the Indian fishing boats and capsized in Indian waters,” the source said.

Two of the Pakistani officers were saved by Indian fishermen who were in PMSA’s custody at that time, the source said.

The two rescued persons went back to the Pakistan side with their other officers and the captured boats, he said. However, four PMSA personnel in the capsized vessel went missing in waters, he said.

An Indian fishing boat, identified as “Mehnoor”, too got damaged and suffered a breakdown, he said.

Later, the PMSA released an Indian fisherman and asked him to head to the Indian coast towing away the damaged boat.

All the other fishermen were taken away by the Pakistani authorities at that time.

On learning about the incident, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship ‘Arinjay’, which was stationed at Okha, rushed to the site. The Coast Guard started its operation in the sea late Sunday night and has so far recovered three bodies from Indian waters while search is still on for the remaining one.

They said the Coast Guard handed over the bodies of the Pakistanis to the PMSA on Monday.

Lodhari also claimed that Indian fishermen spotted the three bodies in the sea and then handed them over to Indian Coast Guard.

“Earlier, we received reports that PMSA had captured seven boats and 42 fishermen. However, there were actually 10 boats and 60 fishermen in that area. Since our fishermen saved lives of their officers and recovered the bodies, PMSA decided to release the 60-odd fishermen yesterday,” Lodhari said.

“Out of the 10 boats, two (including a damaged boat and another one towing it) had reached Jakhau on Monday with one fisherman while one is still lying unattended in Pakistani waters. Efforts are on by ICG to take its custody,” he said.

Though it has been almost two days since the incident, there was no official statement from the Indian Coast Guard yet. All the officials of North-West command remained tight lipped and refused to share any details.

The incident has come to light amid fresh strain in Indo-Pak ties over Pakistan’s provocative move to give death sentence to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of spying.

Last month, nearly 231 Indian fishermen were captured by Pakistan authorities and their 40 boats seized from the Indian waters.

Tags: boat capsize, indian fishermen, gujarat coast, maritime security
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

World Gallery

Smoke fills the air as ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem.

In pics: Israel Passover — biblically derived Jewish holiday
Bombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshippers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding around 126 in an assault claimed by the ISIS. (Photo: AP)

Palm Sunday: Twin bombings at Egypt's Coptic churches kill dozens
A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday

In pics: Terror attack in Sweden; 4 killed, 2 arrested
Kites fly in the sky during the 31st International Kite Festival in Berck, northern France on Thursday.

In pics: France celebrates 31st International Kite Festival
Boulders and debris surround homes damaged when rivers surrounding Mocoa overflowed and sent a wall of water and debris surging through the Mocoa, Colombia

In pics: Aftermath of Colombia mudslides; boulders and debris everywhere
More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

In pics: At least 100 killed, 400 injured in Syrian toxic gas attack
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RIP Windows Vista: Microsoft scraps its 'disastrous' OS

(Representational image)
 

WhatsApp to add new GIF option to its platform

(Representational image)
 

Sunil hilariously takes dig at Kapil and his shoe-hurling incident

The mid-flight fight betwen Sunil and Kapil had dominated headlines few days back.
 

Samsung delays launch of Bixby voice assistant on Galaxy S8

With the launch of Bixby, Samsung was aiming to break into a surging market of voice- activated virtual assistants
 

‘Men should not clip the wings of women’: Malala becomes UN Messenger of Peace

Accepting the accolade, Yousafzai underscored the importance of education, especially the education of girls, for advancing communities and societies. (Photo: AP)
 

Atlantis Space Shuttle tile gets stolen from NASA

(Image: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Deserted by NRI husband, Punjabi woman seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

(Photo: Twitter)

Yogi scraps Samajwadi Pension Scheme, orders review of beneficiaries

UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking on development schemes running in Uttar Pradesh.(Photo:PTI)

Three Delhi policemen awarded for tracing 77 missing minors

Representational image

Indian Army's recruitment drive attracts Kashmiri youth

Indian Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry. (Photo:ANI)

Hyderabad: Waiter dies in scuffle over Rs 130 'debt'

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham