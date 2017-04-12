Nation, In Other News

Deserted by NRI husband, Punjabi woman seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2017, 10:00 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 10:02 am IST
29-year-old Chand Deep Kaur has requested Sushma Swaraj to get the man deported from New Zealand.
(Photo: Twitter)
 (Photo: Twitter)

Chandigarh: A 29-year-old woman who has been deserted by her NRI husband has sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. She has requested the minister to get him deported from New Zealand. Though her husband, Ramandeep Singh, has been declared a proclaimed offender by the Punjab Police, Chand Deep Kaur has requested Swaraj for help, saying that she wants to set an example so that no other Non-Resident Indian cheats his wife.

"I have sought (Sushma) Swaraj's help in getting my husband deported. He is in New Zealand," Kaur, who is based in Kapurthala, said.

She also wants her husband's passport to be cancelled. "I want to set an example so that no other NRI husband can ever dare to cheat a woman. I also want stringent laws in place to check such men," she said.

Kaur said she has received a call from the ministry to send relevant documents in connection with her case. "I want him back here for divorce so that I can start my life afresh," she said.

Chand Deep Kaur married Ramandeep Singh, who was working as an accountant in Auckland, in July 2015. "Soon after our wedding he returned to New Zealand, in August 2015," Kaur said. "I stayed with him at his family's house in Jalandhar," she said. "He returned to India briefly in December 2015 and went back to New Zealand in January 2016," she said.

"I spent just 40-45 days with my husband," she said. She alleged that the behaviour of her in-laws changed after marriage. "They told me that they had disowned Ramandeep so I should move back with my parents," Kaur claimed.

"I tried calling my husband repeatedly, but he did not respond. I even tried to contact members of my in-laws' family but they also refused to respond, and blocked my number instead," she said.

She then lodged a complaint against her husband in August 2016. He was booked under charges of criminal breach of trust, among other sections of the Indian Penal Code. A look-out circular was also issued against Ramandeep, she said.

A police official in Jalandhar later said Ramandeep was declared a proclaimed offender in February 2017.

Tags: sushma swaraj, nri, cheating
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were among the celebrities who attended the celebrations of the IPL team Mumbai Indians' 10-year journey in the field of cricket hosted by the owner Mukesh Ambani late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, John, Raveena, others attend Mumbai Indians' celebrations
Salman Khan and numerous other stars launched the autobiography, 'The Hit Girl' of yesteryear actress Asha Parekh in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan, other stars launch Asha Parekh's autobiography
The team of 'Half Girlfriend' launched the trailer of the film on Monday at an event in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha-Arjun recreate pose from film at Half Girlfriend trailer launch
Several Bollywood celeberities were spotted at the wedding ceremonies of UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel with former beauty queen Sana Khan which took place on a cruise that travelled in the Mediterranean Sea over four days. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushmita, Juhi, Badshah, Vishal-Shekhar sizzle at grand cruise wedding
Sonakshi Sinha promoted her upcoming film 'Noor' on the sets of the reality show 'Rising Star' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi and Diljit put on their dancing shoes on Rising Star
Bollywood couples shed their apprehensions about being spotted publicly, taking to Karan Johar's star-studded bash with a vengeance. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Have these rumoured B'wood couples made it official at KJo's bash?
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RIP Windows Vista: Microsoft scraps its 'disastrous' OS

(Representational image)
 

WhatsApp to add new GIF option to its platform

(Representational image)
 

Sunil hilariously takes dig at Kapil and his shoe-hurling incident

The mid-flight fight betwen Sunil and Kapil had dominated headlines few days back.
 

Samsung delays launch of Bixby voice assistant on Galaxy S8

With the launch of Bixby, Samsung was aiming to break into a surging market of voice- activated virtual assistants
 

‘Men should not clip the wings of women’: Malala becomes UN Messenger of Peace

Accepting the accolade, Yousafzai underscored the importance of education, especially the education of girls, for advancing communities and societies. (Photo: AP)
 

Atlantis Space Shuttle tile gets stolen from NASA

(Image: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Yogi scraps Samajwadi Pension Scheme, orders review of beneficiaries

UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking on development schemes running in Uttar Pradesh.(Photo:PTI)

Three Delhi policemen awarded for tracing 77 missing minors

Representational image

Indian Army's recruitment drive attracts Kashmiri youth

Indian Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry. (Photo:ANI)

Hyderabad: Waiter dies in scuffle over Rs 130 'debt'

(Representational image)

UP govt working to clear pending files: Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Child development minister of Uttar Pradesh, Rita Bahuguna Joshi welcomed by party workers in Allahabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham