Nation, In Other News

Molested on their way to Hampi, Hyderabad girls teach pervert a lesson

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 12, 2017, 10:33 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 2:49 pm IST
Luckily for them, the officers were willing to lend an ear to their trouble, and got hold of the conductor in time.
Image for representational purpose only (Photo: file)
 Image for representational purpose only (Photo: file)

Hyderabad: Days after Bengaluru mass molestation episode on New Year’s Eve revived the debate on women's safety in India's urban spaces, Hyderabad girl Triptasree Ghosh has hit headlines after penning down her experience about her brush with sexual assault in a bus.

Writing in The Logical Indian, Ghosh narrated the incident which occurred to her and her friend as they were travelling to Hampi, Karnataka in June 2016.

“In the wee hours when the bus stopped for a tea break I woke up and saw my friend was quite disturbed. When I probed, she told me she felt someone touching her back in the middle of the night. That instant when she turned to see who it was, she could catch the conductor pulling his hand back to himself,” she wrote.

Since they were not sure if the conductor was really to be blamed, they decided to let the matter rest.

But things did not end there. Their return ticket to Hyderabad was also booked with the same bus service, and by chance, had to endure the same bus and the same conductor.

“The moment my friend saw him, she felt angry and did not want to board the bus. I assured her that this time around I would sleep on the aisle side and make sure nothing happens. … As I was sleeping I felt a hand on my chest and for a second I thought it was my friend, but then I realised it wasn’t her. I grabbed this man’s hand and yelled at him. The conductor started apologising and ran towards the bus driver. I did not say a word to him after that and waited until morning,” she said.

Determined to teach their assaulter a lesson, the duo took the matter to the police men on duty at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand in Hyderabad. And luckily for them, the officers were willing to lend an ear to their trouble, and got hold of the conductor in time.

Ghosh ended her note saying that she did not press for the man to be charged, with consideration to his family.

“I slapped him. The officer made him apologise to us, and we eventually had to let him go,” she said, adding, “The question that still haunts me is why did this happen to us in the first place? Would it have happened if there was a guy along with us? Why are women objectified like this? Yes, I was wearing shorts and a sleeveless tee but does that give anyone the right to touch me?”

Tags: triptasree ghosh, sexual assault

Entertainment Gallery

Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
Shah Rukh Khan launched on Tuesday an interesting sculture based on the place Bandra in Mumbai where he resides. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches interesting Bandra sculpture
Hrithik Roshan and his close friends and relatives were seen at his birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates birthday with friends and family
Bollywood stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Parineeti, Aditya, Rohit, other stars are a class apart
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HTC launches U flagship with AI, two screens, but missing headphone jack

HTC U smartphones will be available in four colour variants—Icy White, Sapphire Blue, Cosmetic Pink and Brilliant Black.
 

'Masturbation breaks' at work can reduce stress, boost productivity: study

Relieves tensions and helps people work with a smile (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man gets Rs 500 notes with one-side blank in MP

One sided Rs 500 note. (Photo: Twitter | @theEdgyMind)
 

Gun looking like iPhone puts police in Europe on alert

It is believed the weapon will be imported to European criminals within days, as officials struggle to control the borders amid terror fears. (Photo: Facebook/Con ceal)
 

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj and Co don Team India's new ODI jersey

The Team India jerseys have always enjoyed a good reception amongst its fans and the new kit promises to do the same. (Photo: BCCI)
 

WhatsApp: How to trick a scam message

If you get any message that requires you to forcefully share with an x number of persons in order to get the reward or freebie, then it definitely sounds as a scam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Blind 11-yr-old girl with kidney disease becomes cop for a day

Image for representational purpose only

Hyderabad: Parents file cases against two schools for high fees

HSPA members warned there were other schools on their list for violations. (Representational image)

Parsis in Hyderabad prefer Tower of Silence for the departed

The Parsee Tower of Silence

Woman on Mumbai-Varanasi flight falls ill onboard, dies later

A SpiceJet spokesperson said,

Lalu Yadav's son and Bihar minister Tej Pratap gets VIP security

Tejaswi Yadav (R) and Tej Pratap (L) (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham