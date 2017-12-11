Zaira Wasim molestation: Misunderstanding, he's innocent, says accused's wife

Mumbai: The wife of Vikash Sachdev, the man arrested for allegedly molesting 'Dangal' actor Zaira Wasim onboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight on Saturday night, has claimed that her husband is innocent and that there may have been a misunderstanding.

“My husband is innocent, had no intention to molest. There was a young death in family, which is where he went, hadn't slept for 24 hours. He asked crew to not disturb and wanted to sleep. His foot was on arm rest but not with intention to harass,” Sachdev’s wife told ANI.

“There was no immediate reaction by her. I don't know why she levelled these allegations, maybe there was a misunderstanding. He is a family man and can never do such a thing. We want justice,” she added.

The 39-year-old businessman was arrested on Sunday, after Wasim uploaded on Instagram a couple of videos about the incident.

Sachdev has been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC, and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) since the actor is a minor, Senior Police Inspector, Sahar, Lata Shirsat, said.

He will be produced before court on Monday.

Narrating the ordeal in an Instagram post, Wasim said: "So, I just landed and you know the whole irony of this is that the guy... this is not done at all. This is not the way, this is not a girl should be made to feel because this is terrible. Is this how they are doing to take care of girls? No one will help us if we don't decide to help ourselves. This is the worst thing".

"Managed to get this (shot of the molester's foot). The lights were dimmed so it was even worse. It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck," she said.

The 'Dangal' actor said she tried to click a photo of the man, but couldn't get a clear shot due to dim lights.

After the matter came to light, a woman police officer was sent to the hotel, where the actor is staying, to record her statement, and a case was registered against an unknown person at Sahar Police station.

After the video posted by Zaira, the National Commission of Women (NCW), the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW), the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have sought details from Air Vistara over the incident.

The airline apologised for the alleged molestation of the actor and also ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.