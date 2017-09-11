Nizampet residents demand flyover connecting road with village

However, Cyberabad traffic officials said that constructing a flyover is not a solution for solving the traffic issues of Nizampet.

Hyderabad: Due to increased traffic from Nizampet Road to Bachupally crossroads, the residents are demanding to construct a flyover, connecting Niza-mpet Road with Nizampet village. The residents have also signed an online petition.

A flyover will save money and time, they noted. They are annoyed with the huge traffic on this 6-km stretch during peak hours. It takes around 30 minutes to 1 hour to cross this stretch. Some commuters spend around three hours to reach JNTUH junction or Kukatpally during peak hours.

Raja Shekhar Simma, a resident of Nizampet who started the online campaign for building a flyover, said, “Earlier, there was an initiative of widening the road in this junction, which needs land acquisition. To avoid this, it is better to construct a flyover. So, I have started an online campaign and we will take this issue to the GHMC and the traffic department. Many schools have come up in our area due to which the traffic has increased many fold.”

However, Cyberabad traffic officials said that constructing a flyover is not a solution for solving the traffic issues of Nizampet.

Pagdala Ashok, Cyberabad ACP, traffic, said, “A flyover is not at all required in this area and this will not solve the problem. Developing and widening the road will help in reducing the traffic. If proper dividers are set up, we can reduce the traffic snarls.”