Nation, In Other News

Carpet bombing succeeds, Kerala no more land of porn

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | R AYYAPAN
Published Apr 11, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 8:21 am IST
Tourism videos, finally, have finally replaced porn films in the top search results for Kerala.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Such was God’s Own Country’s association with ‘adult’ films that even as recent as 2014, a search for Kerala on Google used to throw up porn bits in the top 20 search results. Realizing that the skin show could harm the tourism potential of the state in the age of social media, the Tourism Department had launched a carpet bombing of sorts on YouTube way back in 2012. Tourism videos, finally, have finally replaced porn films in the top search results for Kerala.

For the last four years, the Tourism Department has been swamping YouTube with quintessential Kerala videos, from daily vignettes and scenic beauty to festivals and cuisine. By now, over 5000 professionally produced videos have been uploaded. In the last year alone the videos together have notched up over two crore video views. “Since Kerala was keen on having only discerning travelers, this association with porn was a dampener,” said a top tourism official. Besides porn, other image-battering videos related to garbage and stray dog menace too got top billing.

The carpet bombing worked because of an inherent YouTube handicap. “YouTube’s search engine, unlike Google’s, cannot throw up the best results for a search. Its algorithm depends on unreliable parameters like quantity, comments and ratings,” said Hari of Invis Multimedia. The Tourism Department, by flooding its videos in YouTube, virtually tricked the website to giving its videos greater preference. “Since all our videos were professionally made, travel agents and even academicians began accessing them. It also helped that Kerala Tourism has a working arrangement with YouTube,” the tourism official said.

Tourism meet to discuss on live streaming potentials

As Snapchat and Instagram posts are taking off phenomenally in the West as innovative tools for live interface, Kerala is planning to use its own live streaming technology to tap tourists' experiential accounts of the destinations they visit. Considering its potential for tourism promotion in India, a group of young professionals from Kerala, with the support of state's Tourism Department, is all set to explore live streaming as a major campaign tool for the upcoming second edition of International Conference on Tourism Technology (ICTT) in Kochi. Association of Tourism Trade Organisation (ATTOI), with the support of Kerala Tourism, will organise the three-day event at the Le Meridien Hotel in Kochi from June 8 to 10.

"Technology has become an essential part of tourism industry. Unlike other social media tools, we have noticed that the live feeds are getting more traction. It is intimate, engaging, bespoke and authentic than any other form of tourism destination promotions," said ATTOI president Anish Kumar P.K. In December last year, ATTOI, as a curtain raiser to an international conference, organised a live streaming of an underwater engagement to showcase beach resorts as a unique offering of Kerala Tourism.

Over 25 lakh viewers across the world watched the video that was streamed live from the beach resort of Kovalam. ICTT 2017 aims at helping the tourism industry players to stay abreast with the latest technology through effective usage of the digital platform. Around 500 delegates, comprising tour operators, hoteliers, resort owners, home stays, SEO companies, software firms, social media marketing companies and bloggers, are slated to attend the conference.

Tags: porn, kerala tourism, youtube
Location: India, Kerala

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When ‘uniforms’ spiced up Osmania University

A rare photograph of students wearing the Deccani sherwani—a long coat in dark-colours along with a cap attending classes at Osmania University. This dress code was prevalent from 1918 well into the 1950’s. Women students wore salwar kameez and married women attending the university wore saris always covering their heads in keeping with the traditions.
 

Hyderabad still famous for its Urdu tag

Charminar
 

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni mesmerises Ben Stokes with his dance moves

MS Dhoni may not be Rising Pune Supergaint captain anymore, but he’s enjoying his time with the franchise in the 10th edition of the IPL. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

'Don't be hurtful': Rajinikanth urges film critics

Rajini will next be seen in Shankar's '2.0'.
 

Australia's Steve O’Keefe was charged for making this sexually offensive comment

Steve O’Keefe's comments were reportedly directed towards New South Wales female cricketer Rachel Haynes. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Manish Pandey has some suggestions for KKR bowlers

Mumbai Indians chased down 64 in the final 30 balls to pull off a sensational victory with one ball to spare against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Union Minister Gehlot voices anguish over prevalence of casteism

Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Hi-security zones set up in Punjab jails to keep gangsters in control

High security zones have been set up in the central jails in Punjab prisons. (Photo: PTI/Representational image)

Only 30-40 per cent farmers benefited from loan waiver of 2008: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

All liquor shops across MP to be shut down in phases: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

UP minister ask officials to come out of 'holiday hangover'

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham