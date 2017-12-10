search on deccanchronicle.com
TN: Upset over scolding, 2 girls jump off high-rise building; 1 dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ZAKEER HUSSAIN
Published Dec 10, 2017, 6:03 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 9:08 am IST
The girls did not return home till late on Friday night, prompting their parents to search at various places.
Salem: In a shocking suicide pact, two schoolgirls jumped off a four-storey hostel building here on Saturday by “holding their hands”. 

One of the girls, Jayarani, 13 who sustained severe head injury died on the spot, while her friend, Kavisri, has been admitted to the Salem government hospital in critical condition. 

 

Police said the two girls, who were close friends and studying at a government-aided school at Arisipalayam, took this extreme step after being warned by their teachers not to bunk classes and asked to report back to school with their parents.   

Shocked over the prospect of having to tell their parents about not regularly attending school, the two girls, after class hours on Friday, left for an undisclosed destination leaving their school bags behind in their class, police said.  The girls did not return home till late on Friday night, prompting their parents to search at various places. 

Tags: chennai police, suicide, suicide cases, tn girls commit suicide, schoolgirls
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Salem




