Mehbooba leaves cabinet meeting midway after rift with BJP minister

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti left a Cabinet meeting midway after a rift with a BJP minister over police service restructure.

The Chief Minister, who had the rift with the BJP minister over her proposal to restructure the Kashmir Police Service (KPS) officers' cadre, left the meeting midway, a source privy to the meeting said.

She became angry over the issue and immediately left the meeting hall and the secretariat, the source said.

As soon as the Chief Minister left the secretariat, the meeting was shifted to the office of Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh.

Soon a delegation of the ministers headed by Singh also left for the official residence of the Chief Minister and the meeting was still going on. The ministers are trying to placate the chief minister, the source said.