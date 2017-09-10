Kerala: ‘Non-Hindus’ in Sabarimala temple raked up to trigger debate

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has never witnessed a public outcry over non-Hindus worshipping at Sabarimala because the hill shrine has a secular tradition. However, Travancore Devaswom Board member Ajay Tharayil has flagged the issue, saying a 1952 law bars non-Hindus. Leaders across the board have criticised him though TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan says any changes in norms at Sabarimala have to be done only after broad discussions. In a Facebook post, Ajay Tharayil said non-Hindus should also be permitted to enter temples coming under the TDB. Currently, Hindus and those giving in writing that they are believers were only allowed to enter. However, many non-Hindus believing in the temple and idol worship enter prominent temples like Sabarimala, Guruvayur and Attukal. Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple does not allow non-Hindus.

Though it is not clear as to why the Congress leader came out with a controversial post at this juncture, sources reveal he was keen to trigger a debate on this issue when the board meeting is on the anvil. “Many non-Hindus believing in the temple and idol worship knowingly and unknowingly enter the temple and worship. In such situations, there is no importance for TDB’s decision of not allowing them to enter the temples. I hope board president and other members would support my stand,” his post read. He also opined that giving a declaration by a person that he believes in Hinduism is an indirect religious conversion.

“It is not the responsibility of the board to encourage conversion. The board should issue a new order after amending the one issued in 1952,” he added. Rahul Easwar, the social activist, eulogised the two Congress leaders on their "revolutionary comments." “These two leaders are following the same path of Mannath Padmanabhan and R. Sankar. The stand taken by them on the statue of Mahabali and temple entry is etched in history,” he said in reply to Mr Tharayil’s Facebook post. However, Mr Gopalakrishnan told DC that he was not aware of the provocation behind Mr Tharayil’s latest comment. He said the next board meeting on Sep 13 would discuss the issue.

“This should be discussed among the temple advisory committee, government, priests, different Devaswom board organisations, Hindu groups, etc.," said Mr Gopalakrishnan who had courted controversy when he ruffled the feathers of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his controversial remarks on women’s entry into Sabarimala. "Each temple has a tantric tradition. The board or even the government cannot violate the tantric code of a temple. People of all religions are allowed in Sabarimala since that temple’s tantric code provides for that.” Cochin, Malabar, Koodalmanikyam and Guruvayur are the other temple boards in the State.

Meanwhile, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran termed Mr Tharayil’s demand to permit non-Hindus as out of context and irrelevant. He said he was at a loss of words on the Congress leader’s motive. “There is no meaning in quoting from the Devaswom rule book of 1952, and forwarding such a demand. Currently, there is no situation in Kerala where non-Hindus are not allowed inside a temple. Such a situation is not there in Guruvayoor either, and hence there is no scope for further discussion on this issue”, said Mr Surendran.

On the other hand, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan took a safer stand, saying it was the Hindu organisations that should decide. G. Sudhakaran, the Devaswom minister in the previous LDF government and the current works minister, came down heavily on Mr Tharayil. He termed it as "publicity stunt" and nothing else. In the past, there have been several campaigns demanding entry for non-Hindus in temples. K. J. Yesudas had openly expressed his desire to visit Guruvayur temple on numerous occasions. He holds concerts at Kollur Mookambika temple as a ritual without fail during the Navaratri celebrations, almost every year.